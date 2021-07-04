Lady Alleges Rape, Illegal Non secular Conversion In UP’s Bulandshahr; Case Filed

Bulandshahr, UP: Police mentioned investigation is underway into the case. (Representational)

Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh:

A girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr on Saturday filed a First Knowledge Record (FIR) in opposition to a person for allegedly raping her and changing her to every other faith at the pretext of marriage.

In line with Santosh Kumar Singh, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Bulandshahr, the girl was once in a courting with the person for the previous two years.

“A case got here had been a 22-year-old lady, belonging from a Scheduled Caste, was once in a courting with a person of every other faith for the previous two years. She sought after to marry him, however round 4 days again, the person married a girl from his personal group,” mentioned the SSP.

“The angry lady lodged a grievance in opposition to the person for rape, use of obscene language, Prohibition of Illegal Non secular Conversion Ordinance, 2020, and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989,” added Mr Singh.

The SSP knowledgeable {that a} case has been registered in opposition to the person and investigation is underway.