Lady Di and Elton John, story of an unbreakable friendship that was almost broken by a book

The name of Lady Di made history in all kinds of social sphere, because her time in the most popular royal family in the world placed her in the public eye, of which even after her sensitive death 25 years ago, she continues to be an object of interest, being her close friendship with Elton John one of the most popular but controversial stories, that more than one still wants to know how it was.

Who would think that a British princess and a popstar they cannot form one of the strongest dumbbells because they are from different worlds -musical and political- they will have to know this story, because Diana of Wales and the artist who belongs to the select group of the best sellers in history managed to combine thanks to his great love for fashion, philanthropy, the LGBT+ communitythe cordial and later controversial relationship with the recently ended kingdom of Queen isabel IIas well as for breaking the stereotypes that society dictated in its different times.

As unattainable or unthinkable as the fact that a queen has admiration for third parties that are not even part of her close nucleus of public relations, in the case of the British monarch who lasted the longest in the power of the royal crown, , the stigma for not mixing with other types of professions was somewhat bent by publicly confessing his admiration for the country singer.

Elton John’s relationship with the British royal family It has a long and long history, specifically since the decade of 1970. The Princess Margaret and Queen Elizabeth II of England were great admirers of the singer’s music, who despite going against all stereotypes about how to be a man, how the male sex dresses and even who men should love -sexuality- managed to be to the liking of the royalty of his nation.

This link allowed the artist to attend various events with the monarch and her sister and to strengthen the relationship with them. So much so, that the artist was invited to the wedding of Sarah Ferguson and the Prince Andrewas he assures Harper’s Bazaarbeing something unusual that in past reigns would not have happened, because although the world of entertainment has always been hand in hand with the politician, relationships have functioned as subordinations in favor of entertaining and not relating.

The great friendship began many years after the debut of the interpreter of musical classics such as I’m Still Standing, Can You Feel the Love Tonight y Don’t Go Breakin’ My Heart, being in the year of 1981 when everything began. Lady Di and the musician met on Prince Andrew’s birthday, which was celebrated at Windsor Castle, being one of the anecdotes that he remembers with fondness and nostalgia: “When I arrived, there was only the music band and the Princess Diana. We immediately join in dancing Charleston alone on the dance floor”, assured the singer in the newspaper Vancouver Sun.

It is in the public domain that after her presentation, Diana of Wales sent a letter of thanks to the singer, however the content of this has been extremely private despite the fact that the interpreter has narrated on more than one occasion in great detail everything about of your friendship. From that moment began a mutual loyalty that even reached the last days of her life.

Her love for haute couture was not only reflected in each of her outfits, even when she followed dress codes and he broke stereotypes of the “straight man”, which is why his diplomatic relations with renowned designers of the firms constantly most expensive and prestigious of the time, served as a common theme between the two to continue developing their friendship.

Their relationship went through great ups and downs due to scandalous publications made by the singer, sufficient reasons why the friendship was even about to end, even when international media assured that due to its strangeness it would be very difficult for it to end abruptly.

The two didn’t speak to each other for months after a book John published with the designer. Gianni Versace. And it is that Lady Di’s main fear was not because of her person, but because of what the monarch would come to think about her individual acts and friendships outside of her reign. “The images of some members of the Family Real were posted in the middle of some pages featuring half-naked modelsand Diana was afraid that it might upset the Queen,” Tina Brown wrote in Vanity Fair.

His version was published in the British autobiography, Yo: Elton John, where he mentions how and why they stopped talking. According to him, the princess decided not to get involved with a charity book that the singer was doing.

“She was a very dear friend for years, and then completely unexpectedly we parted ways”, he expressed. The disgust was for the book Rock and Royalty by Gianni Versace, which contained a collection of photographs of celebrities dressed in the late designer’s clothing.

Everything pointed to the Princess of Wales he was asked to write the foreword to the bookwhose profits would go to the AIDS Foundation. It is said that Diana did not participate because the book contained many photos of half-naked men, but according to her, she had no idea what she was about.

“I wrote to her again, I called her and yelled at her, I told her that that book had cost the AIDS Foundation a lot of money, I reminded her that she had already seen it,” said the musician. However, Diana chose to respond coldly in a letter to her friend “she was very formal and severe: ‘Dear Mr. John…’. And that seemed to be the end of everything”.

In July 1997, the world fashion industry experienced one of the most scandalous and controversial episodes in its history: Versace was shot dead in front of his Miami Beach home. Given this, when his murder was reported in the press, Diana called her old friend by phone.

Sir Elton John cantó ‘Candle in the Wind’ en el funeral de Diana

“He asked me how I was, if I had talked to Donatella and then he said, ‘I’m so sorry. It was a stupid estrangement. let’s be friends again‘”, recalled the singer of Rocket Man, his biographical film.

This is how they resumed their friendship, until another bad news hit Elton John: lThe tragic death of her great friend Diana. At his funeral, the singer performed the song Candle in the Windin which he named Marilyn Monroe, but changed the lyrics to sing to his late friend, the most beloved princess in the history of England and possibly the world.

