Lady doctor’s suicide after killing a husband and two children, written in suicide note

Nagpur: A 41-year-old female doctor committed suicide in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Tuesday after killing her husband and two minor children. Police recovered two syringes and a suicide note from the scene, in which Sushma wrote that she took this step because she was not happy.

According to the police, Dr Sushma Rane, her husband Dheeraj (42), a professor in the College of Engineering, and her two children aged 11 and five were found dead at their house in Om Nagar in Koradi area.

An official of Koradi police station said that the bodies of Dheeraj and children were found on the bed of the main bedroom, while the body of the doctor was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

The police officer said that the 60-year-old old aunt of the deceased living together knocked on the door of the room and received no response. Police recovered two syringes and a suicide note from the scene, in which Dr. Sushma Rane allegedly stated that she took this step because she was not happy.

The police officer said that preliminary investigation reveals that Dr. Sushma gave her husband and children some food to make her unconscious and after that she fed her children and husband an unknown drug. He said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered in this regard under relevant provisions of IPC.