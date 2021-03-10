Lady Gaga and Adam Driver Tease First-Look at ‘Home of Gucci’

Lady Gaga, an Italian lady from New York, has revealed the primary look at her transformation into Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio Gucci’s ex-wife, within the upcoming film about his assassination.

“Home of Gucci,” directed by Ridley Scott, depicts the true story of the downfall of the Gucci household dynasty. Adam Driver is portraying Maurizio Gucci, the previous head of Gucci style.

Gaga shared a photograph on Tuesday of the onscreen couple posing on a snow-capped mountain, captioned “Signore e Signora Gucci,” which interprets to Mr. and Mrs. Gucci. Channeling après-ski stylish, Driver is donning a cable knit turtleneck sweater and a separate white jacket long-established round his waist, whereas Gaga is draped in gold chains and outfitted in all black with a white Cossack hat.

The film, which is at the moment filming in Europe, dramatizes the occasions across the assassination of Guccio Gucci’s grandson, Maurizio. Patrizia Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating Maurizio Gucci’s homicide in 1995 after he left her for a youthful girl. She served in jail for 18 years, the place she gained the nickname Black Widow, earlier than being launched in 2016.

“Home of Gucci” marks Gaga’s first movie position following her Oscar-nominated efficiency in “A Star Is Born.” Driver has acquired Academy Award nominations for “BlacKkKlansman” and “Marriage Story.”

Roberto Bentivegna wrote “Home of Gucci,” based mostly on the novel Sara Homosexual Forden novel “The Home of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Homicide, Insanity, Glamour, and Greed.” The star-studded forged additionally consists of Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Jeremy Irons.

The movie, set at MGM, is predicted to hit theaters on Nov. 24.