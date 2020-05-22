Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Dance the Pain Away in ‘Rain on Me’ Video – Variety

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande align forces to develop into the pop energy duo of the second in their futuristic music video for “Rain on Me,” launched to digital companies noon Friday.

After dropping the single late Thursday night time, Gaga and Grande teased on Twitter that the accompanying video can be coming quickly. “In the event you had been up all night time consuming wine on calls w[ith] ur mates listening to #RainOnMe u higher get up and get some espresso for that hangover cuz the video is out,” Gaga tweeted.

The outcome — clearly filmed pre-pandemic — is a visit to a far-off land in which Gaga and Grande dance with their respective crews whereas, in fact, the skies open up… not simply with rain however, in Gaga’s case, falling knives. At first, Gaga and Grande are separated by each choreography and coloration — Gaga’s scorching pink theme enhances her signature staccato dance model and Grande’s purple, butterfly-adorned outfit brings softer and flirtier actions. However, the two quickly come collectively in the second refrain for the cathartic dance occasion, singing, “I’d reasonably be dry however at the least I’m alive.”

Timed with Gaga’s spoken-word interlude, the duo change outfits to mirror becoming a member of forces: Grande in a two-piece set along with her hair down, and Gaga in a pink one-piece along with her hair in a half-up, half-down look, harking back to Grande’s signature pony. In a single particularly iconic shot, Gaga and Grande maintain palms with their backs turned and their hair flowing in the wind. As they dance joyously in the rain, it’s signified that each have develop into extra highly effective collectively, and the video ends with a candy shot of Gaga and Grande hugging.

“Rain on Me” is Gaga’s second single from her forthcoming sixth album “Chromatica,” out Might 29. Watch the full video beneath.