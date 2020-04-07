Lady Gaga announces star-studded coronavirus benefit telecast

Pop tune celeb Lady Gaga on Monday launched a world telecast that features Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and others to strengthen healthcare workers responding to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.
four hours in the past
Leisure
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
