Lady Gaga announces The Chromatica Ball tour with UK date – how to get tickets

Lady Gaga has introduced she’s heading on tour this summer time for a restricted run of six dates.

The worldwide present will kick off in Paris on 24th July at Stade de France adopted by a efficiency in London.

The London present will likely be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 30th July.

Gaga’s tour is in assist of her new album Chromatica, which incorporates her newly launched single Silly Love. The album is ready for launch on 10th April.

Purchase tickets for Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball Tour

When do tickets go on sale for Lady Gaga’s tour?

Basic tickets for The Chromatica Ball go on sale beginning Friday, 13th March at 10am for Paris, London, and Toronto.

Then on Monday, 16th March tickets go on sale in Boston, Chicago and New Jersey.

You should purchase tickets at Ticketmaster right here.

When you pre-order Lady Gaga’s album from her Official Lady Gaga Retailer by 5pm on ninth March you get precedence entry to tickets.

Tickets additionally embrace a donation to Born This Means Basis, which Gaga co-founded with her mom.

Lady Gaga tour dates