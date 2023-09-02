Lady Gaga Celebrates The Return Of Her Las Vegas Jazz As Well As Piano Residency Alongside Before And After Selfies:

Lady Gaga has returned to Las Vegas. The 37-year-old “Mother Monster” started her Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano performance at Park MGM’s Dolby Live on Thursday night. During the show, she made sure to honor the late Tony Bennett.

Before her performance, the “Applause” singer posted a picture on Instagram showing her glam makeup, including winged eyeliner and a bright red lip, while holding a playbill.

“Baby, it’s our first show in Vegas!” We’ll be on stage to swing in 1 hour and 16 minutes!” The picture was written by Gaga, whose real name was Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta.

Gaga Looked Stunning With Her Bright Red Lipstick As Well As Thick Winged Makeup:

Gaga looked like a model when she wore bright red lipstick as well as thick black eyeliner with wings. The blonde singer’s hair was done up in a stylish jazz-era style while she held on to the show’s Playbill program.

The star from “A Star Is Born” also posted a photo from after her television appearance. “THAT’S ALL FOLKS @fredericaspiras @sarahtannomakeup,” she wrote next to a picture with her hairdresser Frederic Aspiras and makeup artist Sarah Tanno.

As soon as the initial show since Bennett’s death in July started, Gaga spoke to Susan Crow, Bennett’s widow, who was allegedly in the crowd. “Susan, everyone in this audience adores you so much,” Gaga stated before talking about Bennett, who she has said she is going to miss “forever.”

Gaga Said That Everything About This Show Was For Tony:

“To be honest, I didn’t know what to say regarding Tony due to this whole show was about Tony. All of it. “He remembered the first song, the second song, all the diamonds, all the instruments, all the conducting, and all the improvising,” she said.

“But if I know Tony well, I know that he is going to be really mad at me for being disappointed, so I couldn’t come out here to be sad. So, Gaga, who first worked with Bennett within 2011, said that she wanted to honor her friend’s memory by singing his song “Fly Me to the Moon.”

Gaga was wearing a shiny black dress and a white shirt. She was smiling, and her crew was smiling behind her. “The show is out of this world. One fan said, “I can’t wait to meet you next week within Vegas!” Another said, “The show was great, and I loved the jazz version of “Stupid Love”!”

The Residency Has A Vintage Las Vegas Theme And Music From The Great American Songbook:

Lady Gaga’s Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano show will have a lot of glitz and glam. With songs from The Great American Songbook as well as stripped-down versions of Gaga’s hits, the engagement has the theme of old Vegas.

She said, “I sang this song when Tony was nevertheless alive, and I’ll sing it now, regardless of whether he’s dead, because he’ll never be dead.” “This is for you, Susan. I will make it through. I swear. I’ll never be as good at it as Tony, yet I’ll keep trying.”

A person who was there said that Gaga also paid special respect to Bennett by using his voice for introducing herself over the speakers. Before she came out on stage, the late singer’s voice was heard saying, ladies and gentlemen, Lady Gaga.”

The Grammy Winner’s Jazz As Well As Piano Residency Started In January 2019:

The Grammy winner started her jazz as well as piano engagement in January 2019, and her pop show Enigma ran in between. In May 2022, she gave her last jazz and piano show.

Then, Gaga turned to the dark side by playing Harley Quinn in the new movie Joker: Folie à Deux. The singer is in the movie with Joaquin Phoenix, who plays The Joker from DC Comics again.

Phoenix got an Oscar for his part in the 2019 movie Joker, which told the story of how his character came to be. Gaga’s work on Joker: Folie à Deux came to an end in April. Gaga will play 12 shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM before leaving on October 5.

In 2021, The Two Of Them Put Their Song “Love For Sale”:

Gaga revealed the new shows after the singer of “Born This Way” was saddened by the death of jazz legend Tony Bennett, alongside whom she works on his albums “Duets II” (2011) and “Cheek to Cheek” (2014). In 2021, they made a record together called Love for Sale. It was Bennett’s last album, and it got him his last Grammy Award.

On Valentine’s Day of this year, people got a firsthand look at the movie. The picture showed a close-up of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, who looked shocked, holding an image of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker between her hands while the Joker smiled his all-knowing smile. The movie will come out on October 24, 2024.

Lady Gaga’s Next Movie Will Be Joker: Folie Deux, Which Is The Follow Up To Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker:

Lady Gaga will next be seen within Joker: Folie Deux, which was a follow-up to Joker and stars Joaquin Phoenix. Lady Gaga, who stars Harley Quinn in the 2019 hit movie’s sequel, was seen filming a few months ago on the famous stairs at West 167th Street and Shakespeare and Anderson roads in the Bronx.

Bennett died upon July 21 within his home city of New York City. He would have been 97 years old in two weeks. Bennett was diagnosed alongside Alzheimer’s disease within 2016, and he told the public about it in 2021. No exact reason for his death has been given.