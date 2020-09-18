Lady Gaga Drops Video for ‘911’ About ‘Expertise With Mental Well being’

Lady Gaga has launched a brief movie for her newest single, “911,” off her “Chromatica” album. The just-under-four-minutes music video was directed by Tarsem Singh, with visuals eerily harking back to his earlier function movie, “The Cell,” starring Jennifer Lopez.

After the video’s premiere, Gaga mentioned, “This quick movie could be very private to me, my expertise with psychological well being and the best way actuality and goals can interconnect to kind heroes inside us and throughout us.”

Gaga followers had been speculating in regards to the launch since she carried out the tune on the MTV VMAs earlier this month. She additionally retweeted a put up from 2013 that mentioned, “A POP MUSIC EMERGENCY IS UNDERWAY 911.”

Crammed with vibrant colours, the video — filmed in August — begins with the “Chromatica II” transition exhibiting Gaga coated in a blindfold, mendacity in a desert sandpit, with a person on horseback within the distance is a person on horseback. Gaga wakes up and finds herself surrounded by unusual imagery, included a lady who resembles Santa Muerte — a Mexican deity personifying dying to soundly carry these to the afterlife.

Because the imagery will get stranger, the video delivers a twist. The video would require a number of viewings as a result of there’s a lot to unpack — it’s crammed with symbolism and that twist will begin many discussions.

Gaga had beforehand mentioned of the tune: “It’s about an antipsychotic that I take. And it’s as a result of I can’t at all times management issues that my mind does. I do know that. And I’ve to take remedy to cease the method that happens.”

The “Chromatica” singer used her Instagram put up to handle her “little monsters,” saying, “I’m awake now, I can see you, I can really feel you, thanks for believing in me once I was very afraid. One thing that was as soon as my real-life on a regular basis is now a movie, a real story that’s now the previous and never the current. It’s the poetry of ache.”

Watch the quick movie beneath: