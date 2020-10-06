Lady Gaga Leads 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards Nominations: Full List

Lady Gaga has garnered seven nominations for the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs), adopted by BTS and Justin Bieber, every of whom obtained 5 nods. The worldwide music awards present additionally added new classes finest Latin, video for good and finest digital reside.
Gaga’s nominations embody finest artist, finest pop and finest video for her collaboration with Ariana Grande on “Rain On Me,” which additionally secured nominations for finest music and finest collaboration. (Gaga gained 5 VMAs on the U.S. version, which aired Aug. 30). BTS and Bieber’s nods embody greatest followers and finest pop, which is certain to supply a contentious consequence as Military and Beliebers go face to face.
The EMAs may also convey again native honors, with nominations that embody Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B for finest U.S. act; Justin Bieber and The Weeknd for finest Canadian act and Dua Lipa for finest U.Ok. and Eire act, amongst others.
DaBaby, Doja Cat and YUNGBLUD, amongst others, will vie for Greatest New Artist, whereas Chloe x Halle, BLACKPINK and Little Combine will be amongst these competing for Greatest Group.
The 2-hour-long present, which is in its twenty seventh 12 months, will air globally on MTV internationally Nov. 8. Followers can solid their votes till Nov. 2.
Particulars on performers and presenters might be introduced quickly.
COMPLETE LIST — 2020 MTV EMA NOMINEES
BEST VIDEO
Billie Eilish, “every little thing i needed”
Cardi B, “WAP” ft. Megan Thee Stallion
DJ Khaled, “POPSTAR” ft. Drake
Karol G, “Tusa” ft. Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift, “The Man”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
BEST ARTIST
Dua Lipa
Harry Types
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd
BEST SONG
BTS, “Dynamite”
DaBaby, “Rockstar” ft. Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Begin Now”
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Roddy Ricch, “The Field”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
BEST COLLABORATION
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream”
Cardi B, “WAP” ft. Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby, “Rockstar” ft. Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber, “Intentions” ft. Quavo
Karol G, “Tusa” ft. Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, “I’m Prepared”
BEST POP
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Types
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Little Combine
BEST GROUP
5 Seconds of Summer time
BLACKPINK
BTS
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Combine
BEST NEW
BENEE
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
YUNGBLUD
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
BEST LATIN
Anuel AA
Dangerous Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Ozuna
BEST ROCK
Coldplay
Inexperienced Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers
BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BEST ALTERNATIVE
blackbear
FKA twigs
Hayley Williams
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
twenty one pilots
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Anderson .Paak, “Lockdown”
David Guetta & Sia, “Let’s love”
Demi Lovato, “I Love Me”
H.E.R., “I Can’t Breathe”
Jorja Smith, “By Any Means”
Lil Child, “The Larger Image”
BEST PUSH
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
BENEE
Brockhampton
Conan Grey
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
YUNGBLUD
BEST VIRTUAL LIVE
BTS, Bang Bang Con The Stay
J Balvin, Behind The Colores Stay Expertise
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land, Round The World
Little Combine, UNCancelled
Maluma, Papi Juancho Stay
Put up Malone, Nirvana Tribute
BEST ACT (Residence Area)
Lady Gaga (US)
Megan Thee Stallion (US)
Cardi B (US)
Justin Bieber (CANADA)
The Weeknd (CANADA)
Dua Lip (UK & Eire)
+extra
Add Comment