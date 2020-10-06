Lady Gaga Leads 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards Nominations: Full List

Lady Gaga has garnered seven nominations for the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs), adopted by BTS and Justin Bieber, every of whom obtained 5 nods. The worldwide music awards present additionally added new classes finest Latin, video for good and finest digital reside.

Gaga’s nominations embody finest artist, finest pop and finest video for her collaboration with Ariana Grande on “Rain On Me,” which additionally secured nominations for finest music and finest collaboration. (Gaga gained 5 VMAs on the U.S. version, which aired Aug. 30). BTS and Bieber’s nods embody greatest followers and finest pop, which is certain to supply a contentious consequence as Military and Beliebers go face to face.

The EMAs may also convey again native honors, with nominations that embody Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B for finest U.S. act; Justin Bieber and The Weeknd for finest Canadian act and Dua Lipa for finest U.Ok. and Eire act, amongst others.

DaBaby, Doja Cat and YUNGBLUD, amongst others, will vie for Greatest New Artist, whereas Chloe x Halle, BLACKPINK and Little Combine will be amongst these competing for Greatest Group.

The 2-hour-long present, which is in its twenty seventh 12 months, will air globally on MTV internationally Nov. 8. Followers can solid their votes till Nov. 2.

Particulars on performers and presenters might be introduced quickly.

COMPLETE LIST — 2020 MTV EMA NOMINEES

BEST VIDEO

Billie Eilish, “every little thing i needed”

Cardi B, “WAP” ft. Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Khaled, “POPSTAR” ft. Drake

Karol G, “Tusa” ft. Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift, “The Man”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

BEST ARTIST

Dua Lipa

Harry Types

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

BEST SONG

BTS, “Dynamite”

DaBaby, “Rockstar” ft. Roddy Ricch

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Begin Now”

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Roddy Ricch, “The Field”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

BEST COLLABORATION

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream”

Cardi B, “WAP” ft. Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby, “Rockstar” ft. Roddy Ricch

Justin Bieber, “Intentions” ft. Quavo

Karol G, “Tusa” ft. Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, “I’m Prepared”

BEST POP

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Types

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Combine

BEST GROUP

5 Seconds of Summer time

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Combine

BEST NEW

BENEE

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

YUNGBLUD

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA

Dangerous Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Ozuna

BEST ROCK

Coldplay

Inexperienced Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BEST ALTERNATIVE

blackbear

FKA twigs

Hayley Williams

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson .Paak, “Lockdown”

David Guetta & Sia, “Let’s love”

Demi Lovato, “I Love Me”

H.E.R., “I Can’t Breathe”

Jorja Smith, “By Any Means”

Lil Child, “The Larger Image”

BEST PUSH

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

BENEE

Brockhampton

Conan Grey

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

YUNGBLUD

BEST VIRTUAL LIVE

BTS, Bang Bang Con The Stay

J Balvin, Behind The Colores Stay Expertise

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land, Round The World

Little Combine, UNCancelled

Maluma, Papi Juancho Stay

Put up Malone, Nirvana Tribute

BEST ACT (Residence Area)

Lady Gaga (US)

Megan Thee Stallion (US)

Cardi B (US)

Justin Bieber (CANADA)

The Weeknd (CANADA)

Dua Lip (UK & Eire)

+extra