Lady Gaga Leads Star-Studded Cover of ‘The Prayer’ with Celine Dion – Variety

Lady Gaga, John Legend, Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli introduced “One World: Collectively at Residence” to an in depth with hovering four-part concord — and accompaniment by piano virtuoso Lang Lang — with “The Prayer,” the tune that grew to become an inspirational customary after Dion and Bocelli recorded it individually and collectively 21 years in the past.

It was the only look on the two-hour prime-time telecast by Bocelli, who would possibly truly rely as the most important pop star of the week, after his Easter Sunday live-stream from Milan was considered by greater than 30 million folks on YouTube. For Lady Gaga, who acquired credit score for curating the particular, it was a bookend to the quantity she started it with rather less than two hours earlier, a solo piano rendition of Charles Chaplin’s “Smile.” Legend had additionally appeared earlier within the telecast, in a duet with Sam Smith.

As with the opposite joint appearances on the present, the bravura performances appeared to have been recorded individually and constructed on each other, with well-matched vocal tone regardless of the completely different house “studio” settings and seamless modifying.

The tune was initially recorded by Dion in English and Bocelli in Italian for the soundtrack of the 1998 animated movie “Quest for Camelot.” Dion and Bocelli additionally did a duet model that appeared on their respective solo albums in 1999. “The Prayer” earned songwriters David Foster, Carole Bayer Sager, Alberto Testa and Tony Renis an Oscar nomination for greatest tune in ’99, and it gained the Golden Globe in that class. (Dion subsequently launched one other duet model with Josh Groban.)

“The Prayer” was the climax of not only a two-hour prime telecast shared by main networks however eight hours of music in all, as World Citizen previewed the star-studded predominant broadcast with a six-hour streaming present on digital platforms that included dozens extra performances.

A tune with that a lot vocal and superstar firepower was clearly going to be reserved for the climax of the lengthy day of music. It was instantly preceded by the night’s greatest solo star, Taylor Swift, who sang an equally emotional however much less upbeat ballad, the cancer-themed “Quickly You’ll Get Higher.”

Songs of uplift stuffed a lot of the 2 hours, whether or not it was Keith City overlaying Steve Winwod’s “Larger Love” or Legend and Smith singing Ben E. King’s “Stand by Me.” Billie Eilish and Finneas revived a ’60s basic that will get fewer revivals now, “Sunny.” However the Rolling Stones had split-screen enjoyable with the extra sensible message of “You Can’t At all times Get What You Need.”