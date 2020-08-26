Lady Gaga Reveals Her VMA Prep Techniques in Hilarious Posts

Initially of March, Lady Gaga introduced the preliminary dates of her “Chromatica Ball” tour selling her new album, which might have seen her taking part in a half dozen dates in Europe and the U.S., concluding at MetLife Stadium on August 19. Effectively, everyone knows what occurred subsequent, and whereas a canceled tour is hardly the tip of the world, as a preview of her look on the VMAs this Sunday, Gaga vented somewhat bit in a pair of current social media posts.

Within the first clip, posted Thursday and captioned “While you need to be on stage performing in your followers however there’s a super-virus #VMAs,” we get a few glimpses of her vividly adorned dwelling earlier than the digital camera cuts to Gaga laying face-down in mattress, carrying a yellow “Chromatica” t-shirt, underwear that claims “Tokyo” and an odd, lobster-ish headdress. The phrases “Dreaming of actuality” move throughout the display screen earlier than she screams into her pillow, after which there’s a test-pattern sound adopted by the phrases “Keep tuned.” We then see Gaga floating in a pool on an enormous unicorn-shaped raft, holding a parasol.

In a separate picture posted on Instagram late Tuesday, we see extra of her warrior-performer stance because the VMAs draw close to: She sits in an ice tub, doing satan horns with each palms: “#vmas,” the caption reads, with a pair of emojis.

Lady Gaga might be performing with Ariana Grande on the VMAs on Sunday evening, which is becoming since they each are the present’s prime nominees, with 9 every — lots of them for “Rain on Me,” their duet from “Chromatica.”