Lady Gaga Says That Her Jazz And Piano Las Vegas Residency Will Be Back:

Fans of Lady Gaga will be able to see one of her well-known music shows again. The Grammy winner stated on Monday that her famous show, Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano, will be back at Dolby Live at Park MGM within Las Vegas.

The show will start up again within August, as well as Gaga will do a total of 12 shows before it ends on October 5. Gaga started her Jazz & Piano show in January 2019, and she plays it along with her more complicated Enigma show.

The stripped-down show, with songs like “Luck Be a Lady,” “Mambo Italiano,” “La Vie En Rose,” as well as “Fly Me to the Moon” from the Great American Songbook and lively versions of “Bad Romance,” “Paparazzi,” and “Born This Way,” went on until May 20, 2022.

Lady Gaga Shared These News Upon Instagram Via Exciting Short Video:

Gaga also shared the news on Instagram through an exciting short video that showed clips from her past performances. The video hinted at “stripped-down versions of her biggest hits” as well as songs from “the Great American Songbook.”

Gaga’s return to jazz will happen shortly after the death of Tony Bennett, her friend and musical master. Over the weekend, Gaga gave Bennett, who died on the July 21 at the age of 96 from unknown causes, a love homage.

Lady Gaga Started Her Residency Within January 2019 For The First Time:

The singer of “Bad Romance” started her residency within January 2019. Before that, she did her pop show Enigma along with her residency. In May 2022, it was over.

A few hours ago, the singer of “Born This Way” paid respect to the late jazz legend Tony Bennett, with who she worked on the records “Cheek to Cheek” and “Love for Sale.”

Lady Gaga Stated Upon Instagram That She Is Missing His Best Friend Tony Bennett:

“I will miss my friend forever,” Lady Gaga said on Instagram. “I’ll miss singing with him, recording alongside him, talking to him, and being on stage with him. When I was with Tony, I was able to live in a different time. Tony and I were able to do magical things.

As a singing team, we went back in time, brought the music up to date, while giving it a whole new feel. It wasn’t a show, though. We had a real relationship.”

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano returns to Las Vegas for 12 shows between August 31 and October 5 🎺🎼

Sign up now for the Little Monsters pre-sale on https://t.co/RMckdTfHe0 for early ticket access tomorrow!

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, August 4 at 10am PT ✨ pic.twitter.com/3wMOO9Cb5s — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 31, 2023

“When I was with Tony, I was able to live in a different time. We had this amazing power,” she went on. “As a singing team, we went back in time, brought the music up to date, and then gave it a whole new life. It wasn’t a show, though. We had a real relationship.”

Gaga said that Bennett not only taught her about singing and show business, but also “taught me how to keep my spirits up and my head on straight.”

Lady Gaga Said That Bennett Had Marched Alongside Martin Luther King Jr.:

“He was an idealist, and he thought that both work and life should be good. There was also the thanks. “Tony was always thankful,” she said, before mentioning that Bennett had marched alongside Martin Luther King Jr. as well as served in WWII, two important events in his life.

I’ve been sad about Tony’s death for a long time. Gaga went on to say, “We had an extended as well as powerful goodbye.” Even though we were born 50 years apart, he was a close companion of mine. My true, real friend

In August 2021, Gaga and Bennett did two shows called “One Last Time: An Evening alongside Tony Bennett as well as Lady Gaga” at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. These were the renowned singer’s last live shows.

Lady Gaga And Tony Bennett Worked On “The Lady Is The Tramp” For The First Time:

The first time the singer worked with Bennett was upon “The Lady Is a Tramp” from Bennett’s Duets II record. Gaga and Bennett have also made two full-length jazz standards records together Cheek to Cheek, which came out in 2014, and Love for Sale, which will come out in 2021.

“It didn’t matter that we were different ages within fact, it gave us something we didn’t have with most people. We were at different stages of life, but we were both very motivated.”

She also wrote about why he died, saying, “Losing Tony to Alzheimer’s has been painful, yet it was additionally really beautiful.”

Lady Gaga Stated That Tony Bennett IS The Person I Will Never Forget:

“This is something I’ll never forget. “Tony Bennett is someone I’ll never forget,” Gaga wrote in a blog post. “If I could tell the world anything about this, it would be that you shouldn’t look down on your parents or leave them beneath when circumstances change.

Don’t stop going forward when you’re feeling sad sadness is a part of life. Taking care of your older people will teach you something important, I promise. “Perhaps even magic.”