Lady Gaga to Sing National Anthem for Biden-Harris Inauguration

Lady Gaga is ready to sing the nationwide anthem for the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Jan. 20.

The Biden-Harris inaugural committee confirmed to Selection that Gaga is on board to carry out “The Star Spangled Banner” for the swearing-in ceremony, which generally begins round 11:30 a.m. ET on the West entrance of the U.S. Capitol. Additionally on deck for the ceremony: Jennifer Lopez will carry out; Andrea Corridor, a profession firefighter, will lead within the Pledge of Allegiance; Amanda Gorman, the first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate (and a Los Angeles native), will recite a poem; an invocation can be delivered by Father Leo O’Donovan, and a benediction by Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman, each longtime pals of the Biden household.

Extra artists booked for the Biden-Harris inaugural occasions haven’t but been publicly revealed. The brand new Democratic ticket is predicted to draw a starry lineup of trade supporters to take part and carry out for inaugural festivities. As well as to the swearing-in ceremony, a digital parade and different occasions are scheduled for reside streams on Jan. 20. There’s additionally a primetime community particular that evening hosted by Tom Hanks.

A Lady Gaga nationwide anthem just isn’t an untested commodity. She gained reward for her rendition on the opening of Tremendous Bowl 50 in 2016 (see video, beneath).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oU_UEVp2ynU

Gaga has historical past with President-elect Biden, too. After the 2020 race was known as for him, she tweeted, “Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and the American individuals, you simply gave the world one of many best acts of kindness and bravado humanity has ever seen… Nothing however love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST feminine VP elected to the White Home. Additionally, approach to go PA.”

The reference to the Keystone state was a nod to the election-eve look Gaga made in Pittsburgh on Nov. 2 at a drive-in marketing campaign rally, the place she said plainly, “Vote for Joe. He’ an excellent particular person.” Addressing males, she additionally known as his Republican incumbent opponent Donald Trump “a person who believes his fame offers him the best to seize considered one of your daughters or sisters or moms or wives by any a part of their our bodies.”

Days earlier than her rally look, Tim Murtaugh, Trump’s director of communications, tweeted, “Nothing exposes Biden’s disdain for the forgotten working males & girls of PA like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga.” In response, Gaga tweeted, “HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris.”

Again in October 2017, Biden and Lady Gaga teamed up for a PSA about sexual assault on behalf of Itsonus.org, with Gaga tweeting out a video message from herself and Biden, whom she described as “my buddy.” Biden additionally tweeted the message, saying on the time, “Honored to work with a girl of nice braveness, my buddy Lady Gaga. Along with her management, and your assist, we are able to change the tradition.”

The Biden-Harris inaugural occasions will mirror Hollywood’s embrace of Democrats usually and Biden particularly. The longtime Democratic senator from Delaware developed robust trade relationships throughout his eight years as Vice President within the Obama administration.

In January 2017, “America’s Acquired Expertise” alumnus Jackie Evancho carried out “The Star Spangled Banner” on the Trump-Pence inauguration.

Cynthia Littleton contributed to this report.