Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’ Features Ariana Grande, Elton John, Blackpink – Variety

Lady Gaga has revealed the tracklist for her forthcoming-but-delayed “Chromatica” album — which incorporates collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink — just some hours after Goal (presumably unintentionally) listed it on its web site.

The album was initially scheduled for an April 10 launch, so who is aware of why it appeared as we speak. (She revealed the album’s cowl paintings after it leaked as effectively.)

Gaga introduced the album’s delay on March 24, additionally revealing that she’d been planning a shock look on the Coachella pageant.

“I wished to let you know, that after quite a lot of deliberation, I’ve made the extremely powerful choice to postpone the discharge of ‘Chromatica.’ I’ll announce a brand new 2020 launch date quickly,” she wrote.

“That is such a busy and scary time for all of us, and whereas I imagine artwork is likely one of the strongest issues we now have to supply pleasure and therapeutic to one another throughout instances like this, it simply doesn’t really feel proper to me to launch this album with all that is happening throughout this world pandemic.

“As an alternative I choose that we spend this time specializing in discovering options. It’s vital to me that the eye is on getting important medical gear to healthcare professionals, ensuring ids who rely upon public faculties for meals get the help they want, and that we assist those that shall be financially impacted by this pandemic.”

The album’s tracklist seems under:

TRACKLIST:

01 “Chromatica I”

02 “Alice”

03 “Silly Love”

04 “Rain On Me” (Feat. Ariana Grande)

05 “Free Lady”

06 “Enjoyable Tonight”

07 “Chromatica II”

08 “911”

09 “Plastic Doll”

10 “Bitter Sweet” (Feat. Blackpink)

11 “Enigma”

12 “Replay”

13 “Chromatica III”

14 “Sine From Above” (Feat. Elton John)

15 “1000 Doves”

16 “Babylon”

17 “Love Me Proper” (Goal unique bonus observe)

18 “1000 Doves (Piano Demo)” (Goal unique bonus observe)

19 “Silly Love (Vitaclub Warehouse Combine)” (Goal unique bonus observe)