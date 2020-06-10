Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’ Tops Album Chart; Jimmy Buffett Places Second – Variety

After weeks and months during which new hip-hop releases have nearly continuously dominated the highest spots on the album chart, pop lastly received a phrase again in edge-wise, as Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica” got here in at No. 1.

Though it was removed from a photograph end, Jimmy Buffett additionally landed a shocking second place end on the Rolling Stone album chart with a robust bow for his new album, “Life on the Flip Aspect.”

“Chromatica” got here out of the field with 280,800 album models. That broke all the way down to 204,800 full-album gross sales, 43,000 gross sales of particular person songs and 76.5 million music streams.

That 280Ok determine simply counts as one of many 12 months’s high bows up to now, though the mark set by the Weeknd’s 400Ok-plus opening week seems to remain protected as a excessive watermark nicely into 2020.

Buffett’s “Life on the Flip Aspect,” his first non-holiday album since 2013, collected 74,100 album models to come back in at No. 2. The overwhelming majority of what went into that determine was full-album gross sales (72,900), as his music streams had been, on a comparative stage, minimal (1.2 million).

Within the instances of each Gaga and Buffett, ticket and/or merch bundles helped contribute to the album gross sales figures, even when these dates find yourself getting postponed. Gaga nonetheless has three European stadium dates booked for July and 4 in North America set for August, though few realistically foresee these live shows persevering with as scheduled.

Run the Jewels’ “RTJ4” was the opposite high 10 entry, coming in at No. 9 with 37,200 album models. Album gross sales had been 29,900 and music streams had been 9.6 million. These numbers may need been larger if Run the Jewels had not made the bizarre determination, in the midst of the Black Lives Issues protest, to provide away digital copies of the complete file as a part of a name-your-own-price launch.

The remainder of the highest 10 albums consisted of Lil Child, Gunna (final week’s chief), Future, Drake, Polo G and DaBaby at Nos. 3-8, and a brand new entry from Anuel AA (“Emmanuel”) bowing at No. 10. Additional down, Lil Yachty debuted at No. 13 and Kygo at No. 15. Diplo’s so-called nation album got here in at No. 26.

On the Rolling Stone songs chart, “Rockstar” by DaBaby that includes Roddy Ricch made a return to No. 1, adopted once more by Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” in second place. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me” fell from first to 3rd in its second week.

The highest new entry on the songs chart was “Bitter Sweet” by Lady Gaga and Blackpink at No. 16.