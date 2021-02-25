Lady Gaga’s Dogs Stolen in Violent Theft, Offers Reward

Lady Gaga is providing a $500,000 reward after her two canines have been stolen from her canine walker in a violent theft on Wednesday night time, a supply confirmed to Selection.

A consultant from the Los Angeles Police Division instructed Selection {that a} man was shot throughout a theft round 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday night time close to the 1500 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue in central Los Angeles. The male suspect used a semi-automatic handgun, and the sufferer was transported to a neighborhood hospital. The suspect took two French Bulldogs from the sufferer and fled in a white sedan going northbound towards Hollywood Boulevard, the police confirmed. The Los Angeles Police Division wouldn’t launch the title of the sufferer, the proprietor of the canines or the sufferer’s present situation.



A supply confirmed to Selection that Gaga is providing $500,000, no questions requested, to anybody who has her two canines, named Koji and Gustav. The e-mail account [email protected] has been set as much as present any details about the canines.

Gaga is at the moment in Italy making ready for her subsequent movie, based mostly on the Gucci household homicide and directed by Ridley Scott. The singer and actor will play Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, who was convicted for orchestrating his assassination on the steps of his workplace in Italy in 1995.

Roberto Bentivegna is writing the movie’s script, based mostly on Sara Homosexual Forden’s e-book “The Home of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Homicide, Insanity, Glamour, and Greed.” Scott is producing the movie with Giannina Scott and his Scott Free Productions.