Lady Gaga’s Dogs Turned Over to Police

A lady turned in Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs at a Los Angeles police station on Friday evening, two days after they had been stolen in a brazen armed theft in Hollywood.

Lady Gaga’s dogwalker, Ryan Fischer, was shot as soon as whereas fighting the robbers on Wednesday evening. He’s in steady situation, in accordance to police. The robbers made off with two of the singer’s three canines — Koji and Gustav.

The canines had been turned in on the LAPD Olympic station round 6 p.m., and had been reunited with Lady Gaga’s representatives, stated LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.

The robbers stay at giant, and the investigation is ongoing, Lopez stated.

Gaga had provided a $500,000 reward for the return of the canines. There was no fast phrase on whether or not the reward can be claimed.

Earlier on Friday, Gaga praised Fischer as a hero for having “risked your life to combat for our household.” She additionally pleaded for the return of the canines.

“My coronary heart is sick and I’m praying my household can be complete once more with an act of kindness,” she wrote.

In accordance to the LAPD, Fischer was strolling the canines close to Sierra Bonita Avenue and Sundown Boulevard round 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday when he was accosted by two armed males. Surveillance video of the assault, obtained by TMZ, confirmed Fischer fighting the boys as they sought to wrest away the canines. Fischer was shot as soon as, and the boys fled in a white Nissan Altima.

Gaga is in Italy, the place she is making ready to shoot a movie with Ridley Scott. The movie is predicated on the e-book ““The Home of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Homicide, Insanity, Glamour, and Greed.” She’s going to play Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, who was convicted for orchestrating his assassination on the steps of his workplace in Italy in 1995.