Lady Gaga’s ‘Telephone’ Video Turns 10: A Look Back at the Epic Two-Day Shoot

On March 15, 2010, Lady Gaga’s “Phone” music video, that includes Beyonce, hit YouTube. To say that it made an influence in popular culture can be an understatement.

The sprawling, practically 10-minute video began with Gaga in jail (selecting up immediately after her crimes in the “Paparazzi” music video) and adopted her and Beyonce as they took a joyride in the Pussy Wagon from Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Invoice” on their technique to poison a complete diner. On the means, there’s every thing from sun shades adorned with cigarettes to PlentyOfFish.com product placement to a killer dance routine carried out in American flag-themed outfits. There may be, put merely, rather a lot to dissect.

And dissect the web did. In the decade because it was launched, “Phone” has racked up an enormous 346 million views and impressed numerous thinkpieces, in addition to criticisms.

Jonas Åkerlund, the Swedish filmmaker who directed and co-wrote the music video, spoke to Selection 10 years after its launch about its hectic two-day shoot, improvising traces with Beyonce and Gaga and if followers ever will get a sequel after the mysterious “to be continued” observe at the finish of “Phone.”

Inform me about the way you and Gaga got here up with the idea for the “Phone” music video.

We had a apply run on “Paparazzi” like, a 12 months earlier. So we form of knew one another just a little bit. I discovered early on that Gaga is a really visual-driven kind of artist – she’s stuffed with concepts. So my job was mainly to filter and simply absorb all her stuff and attempt to make a actuality out of it, you understand? It was a extremely good collaboration, really, a respectful collaboration, as at all times, together with her, I’ve to say. However yeah, I don’t bear in mind precisely the place every thing got here from. Like we at all times do, she talked to me on the cellphone and I wrote every thing down and added stuff to it. It’s a backwards and forwards, and that’s how we do it.

“Phone” was a direct sequel to “Paparazzi.” If you have been engaged on “Paparazzi,” did you will have an thought of the place it might go?

Probably not, to be sincere. It wasn’t actually meant to be a sequence. I form of like the thought of placing “to be continued” at the finish [laughs], simply to make it extra thrilling. After which that form of grew to become like, “Oh, wait a minute. Let’s proceed.” After which we ended “Phone” with “to be continued” as effectively. It’s form of enjoyable, and it might be cool to have a 3rd one coming.

And the web has actually been clamoring for that. Have you ever ever mentioned doing a “Phone” half 2?

Probably not, probably not – [pause] yeah, we’ve really. I don’t bear in mind what track it was – we began to write down it, however then we ended up doing one thing else.

The “Phone” shoot was so formidable, so big-budget. What number of days did you spend on set?

We shot the complete factor in two days, which is fairly unbelievable. It had every thing that’s form of like a manufacturing nightmare, with wardrobe adjustments and automobile stuff and completely different areas. So we did sooner or later round that jail, after which we did sooner or later out in the desert. So it was a two-day shoot, and I bear in mind clearly, whereas operating out of time, when Beyonce confirmed up, and Beyonce and Gaga have been working towards, like, actually there on the spot, determining the choreography whereas we have been ready. It was loopy. We have been really meant to shoot Beyonce’s efficiency half out in the desert, however then we misplaced daylight, so we improvised and put it in that little bizarre motel room. It was a part of the location, the place we have been. We shot that complete half, like her talking on the cellphone, all that stuff, in that motel room.

Was there ever a second the place you thought, “Oh my god, we’re not going to have the ability to pull this collectively”?

I imply, each music video is like that, as a result of the ambition degree is at all times larger than the finances and the time you will have. You at all times need to push it as a lot as you’ll be able to. And I knew that this was an formidable thought as a result of we wished to inform a narrative, we wished to have dialogue, we wished to have choreography, all these issues. It ought to’ve been actually, like, a four- or five-day shoot, to be sincere.

What was the casting course of like for the actors in the opening jail sequence?

It’s so way back, however I bear in mind I wished some bodybuilder women in there, so we had a few of these – you understand, similar to, tough. And the styling and all that, that’s the enjoyable half with Gaga, as a result of you are able to do stuff together with her you can’t essentially do with different artists. She lets you go totally all the means with stuff, that’s form of the enjoyable a part of it.

Gaga stated to me, “I used to be proper on the fringe of becoming bored with making music movies. MTV was by no means actually good for me. They didn’t like me at MTV, I used to be at all times censored, and my concepts have been at all times too formidable or too huge or too lengthy, and so they censored me and so they reduce my stuff.” There was even some extent the place MTV, like, accepted remedies for us. They actually managed what to indicate in a extremely horrible means. So Gaga was, like, the first artist that got here to me and stated, “F— MTV, we will do that, we don’t want them. We are able to do that all on-line, on YouTube.” In order that form of made me excited once more and realized what music movies may actually be about, and the purpose why I began music movies – all these issues got here again to me together with her superb angle and her concepts and every thing.

The video did really feel like a rebel in a whole lot of methods – the “I informed you she didn’t have a d—” line involves thoughts, specifically. Whose thought was that?

That was my thought. It wasn’t a part of the therapy, I added that as a voiceover in the edit. Proper round that point, there was hypothesis and rumors that, you understand, Gaga was not a lady for some purpose. And people have been simply, like, silly rumors, clearly. And I wished to make a factor out of it. We did it in the post-production.

After that jail sequence, you will have the scene the place Gaga and Beyonce formally be a part of forces – Beyonce’s feeding Gaga, and so they’re swapping these loopy traces. What have been you making an attempt to convey with that scene?

To be sincere, I believe that we improvised the dialogue. I believe we had a couple of concepts written down, however I believe we improvised the dialogue. I’m fairly certain that’s what we did. You recognize, there’s the complete factor with like, “you kill a cow, you gotta make a burger” and all that stuff. That simply got here from Gaga. She simply made that s— up. I bear in mind we shot much more dialogue than we ended up utilizing in the precise video. However we wished to have dialogue in the starting, center, finish, to make it extra like a brief movie, I assume, than a music video.

Do you bear in mind how you bought the precise Pussy Wagon from “Kill Invoice”?

I do know precisely how we obtained that, as a result of we had one other automobile, after which Gaga had a gathering at Quentin’s home, and she or he despatched me an image and stated, “That is in Quentin’s driveway. Do we would like it?” And I used to be like, “Yeah! We would like it.” And I believe it didn’t run or one thing, so we needed to repair it up. And we fastened it up, and that’s why we ended up utilizing it.

And Quentin was totally okay with it?

Yeah, I imply, because of Gaga being at his home, I assume. I might’ve by no means thought of it, as a result of I bear in mind we already had one other automobile. This was actually, like, a day earlier than the shoot or one thing.

There are such a lot of iconic seems to be jammed into these ten minutes, from each Beyonce and Gaga. Do you will have a favourite costume or outfit?

Oh, I imply, that’s unimaginable. I like the complete diner scene, with the choreography, the American flag form of stuff. However such as you stated, it’s overwhelming, the iconic seems to be in that video. That is how it’s to work with Gaga. I write in the therapy that she walks out on the jail courtyard smoking a cigarette, after which when she exhibits up, she has the glasses with cigarettes. That’s form of the collaboration-type that you’ve got together with her, and it’s the identical with the diner. I bear in mind writing in the therapy that there’s, like, an American flag on the wall or one thing like that, after which she exhibits up in a full American flag outfit. It’s that form of collaboration together with her.

She takes every thing to the subsequent degree.

I don’t even assume she thinks it’s the subsequent degree. I believe it’s simply the means she thinks, the means she sees the world, and that’s what I like about her. For me, making music movies and making an attempt to make an influence and making an attempt to the touch individuals or transfer individuals or no matter it’s, making memorable photos which are alleged to be connected to music, you understand, she’s like a dream shopper. She works tougher than most individuals I work with, and she or he encourages you to develop into just a little higher than you assume you might be. In order that’s, to me, every thing I would like. It actually takes two to tango – I can by no means make nice movies with out an artist who desires it, or believes in it, and pushes you.

Do you bear in mind her being notably keen about getting one thing in the video? Like, “no, this must be in right here”?

No, I don’t assume so. I imply, we actually wished Beyonce to indicate up. If you do these collaborations, they mainly do favors for one another to indicate up and do one another’s movies. And sadly, we have been capturing outdoors L.A., so we knew that was a protracted drive for Beyonce, however thank god she did. That was the one factor that I stored excited about, you understand: “I actually hope she exhibits up.”

You labored with Gaga earlier than “Phone,” and also you’ve labored together with her since on “John Wayne.” Do you will have plans to work together with her once more as she releases new music?

I don’t know. We now have factor going, and I present up and do my factor. If I had it my means, for certain. I like her to demise. I’ve stated it from day one: the first time I noticed her play the piano on YouTube, I stated, “That is, like, one in all the most proficient artists I’ve ever seen.” She will do something she places her head to, and that’s what she’s doing now. Once more, for me as a director, she’s a dream individual to work with.

Do you bear in mind the final time you watched the “Phone” music video?

No, I don’t. Perhaps I ought to’ve watched it earlier than this interview [laughs]. Sorry! However you understand, I’m an editor too, so I do know each body of it. As soon as it’s digitized in my head, it’s there. So I do bear in mind every thing.

Gaga stated in an interview after it was first launched that she wished the video to be about “the concept that America is filled with younger individuals which are inundated with data and expertise.” Ten years later, I believe we seeing that idea much more. Do you assume the video would possibly resonate much more in 2020?

I don’t know. I do know that music movies will not be actually meant to get a protracted life. They’re at all times simply meant to be in that second. Like, they was once [made] to promote an album, like at that second. However now, in case you’re fortunate, you get a video that individuals bear in mind, and if individuals bear in mind 10 years after, that’s factor. And other people appear to understand it. I nonetheless have individuals inform me they adore it.