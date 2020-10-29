LAFCA Honors Norman Lloyd, Hou Hsiao-Hsien, Harry Belafonte

The Los Angeles Movie Critics Affiliation has introduced director-screenwriter Hou Hsiao-Hsien and songwriter Harry Belafonte as recipients of this yr’s profession achievement awards, and Norman Lloyd because the recipient of its legacy award.

“In gentle of the challenges that 2020 has introduced, we’re significantly thrilled to be expressing our profound admiration this yr for our esteemed honorees,” stated LAFCA president Claudia Puig. “Along with our two good profession achievement winners, it’s an honor to create an award worthy of an inspirational determine in time for his 106th birthday.”

A number one determine in Taiwanese cinema, Hsiao-Hsien has acquired a number of worldwide prizes, together with the Golden Lion at 1989’s Venice Worldwide Movie Pageant for “A Metropolis of Unhappiness,” and chosen finest director for “The Murderer” on the Cannes Movie Pageant in 2015. He has written and directed a slew of movies, together with “A Time to Dwell and a Time to Die,” “The Puppetmaster,” “Goodbye South, Goodbye” and “Flowers of Shanghai.”

Belafonte, a Jamaican-American singer, actor and activist, created his debut movie “Brilliant Street” and starred in 2018’s “BlacKkKlansman” as a civil rights pioneer. His well-known appearing credit embrace “Buck and the Preacher and Uptown Saturday Evening” with Sidney Poitier and “Carmen Jones and Island.”

Lloyd’s profession within the leisure business spans 9 many years. The legend, turning 106 years previous on Nov. 8, stays a hyperlink connecting Charlie Chaplin to Judd Apatow. From launching Mercury Theatre with Orson Welles to starring in each black-and-white and shade tv, his work continues to please generations of American audiences.

The remaining LAFCA awards will probably be determined by its voting members on Dec. 20. The awardees will probably be honored alongside Hsiao-Hsien, Belafonte and Lloyd.