Lahore Confidential Film Obtain On Zee5 – FilmyOne.com

Lahore Confidential is an Indian Hindi mystery movie launched on Zee5. The premiere used to be scheduled for September 18, 2020, however consistent with the brand new unencumber date, Lahore Confidential Film will likely be launched in February 2021. This film is directed by means of Kunal Kohli and written by means of Hussain Zaidi. Lahore Confidential Film is produced by means of Sahil Arya, Pankaj Batra, Arun Singh Dikky, Samir Khurana, Ajay Rai, Abhineet Singh Rajput and Deepak Simhal.

Forged of Lahore Confidential contains – Richa Chadda, Karishma Tanna, Arunoday Singh, Khalid Siddiqui, Nikhat Khan.

Lahore Confidential Forged

Actual title function title Richa Chadda Ananya Karishma Tanna Yuktic Arunoday Singh rauf Khalid Siddic RD Nikhat Khan Ananya’s mom

How To Obtain Lahore Confidential Film?

To obtain Lahore Confidential Film, you want to buy the Zee5 top rate bundle. At the day the movie comes out, open your Zee5 app. In finding Lahore Confidential Film there you’re going to see the obtain button so you’ll be able to watch it offline. Zee5 permits customers to obtain the film, however you can’t proportion it with your pals. For the reason that Lahore confidential film you obtain is on your Zee5 app. However you’ll be able to at all times watch it whilst offline you probably have downloaded Lahore Confidential Film.

Obtain on Zee5