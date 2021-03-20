Lainez and Guardado played together again in Betis’ victory over Levante

Real Betis defeated Levante by two goals and remained in the sixth place in the Spanish League (Video: YouTube – LaLiga Santander)

In the first match of matchday 28, Real Betis beat its rival Unión Deportiva Levante. In the starting eleven, summoned by Manuel Pellegrini, the Mexicans were present Diego Lainez and Andrés Guardado, An event that had not been repeated since February 28 in the victory over the Cádiz team. Also, during the game, there was a score classified within the best of the tournament by Nabil Fekir.

At 34 years old, the native of Guadalajara Jalisco continues to be one of the fundamental players at Betis. So much so that Pellegrini, recognizing his work in midfield, has lined him up as a starter in the last seven games. In most of the occasions he has made an efficient dumbbell with the Argentine Guido Rodríguez, who has come to more with the passage of time.

With a Benito Villamarín Stadium without spectators, the verdiblancos jumped onto the playing field led by the experienced captain Guardado. After the decree of the beginning, the visitors threw themselves against the goal guarded by Claudio Bravo. Just in the third minute, Levante had the opportunity to impose an early victory on their feet, although on the way Rodríguez crossed to prevent it.

The Mexican midfielder of Real Betis, José Andrés Guardado, has been present in the last seven games (Photo: Julio Muñoz / EFE)

After a clever overflow, Jorge de Frutos He entered the large area from the right side. He sent a low and delayed center so that the other side, Jose Luis Morales, could hit the ball. Without thinking about it, nor accommodating the spherical, the number 11 unleashed his right leg with a shot in the direction of the goal, although the ArgentineHe conveniently rejected the attempt with the inside of his foot. They were saved for the first time.

From there, the Betis reacted and began to try to build dangerous plays. Nabil FekirAt times he dislodged from his offensive midfield position and tried to enter from the sides. At minute 27 he finally got it and, after a dribble, he found himself very close to goalkeeper Aitor Fernández. Although he managed to shoot, the goalkeeper denied him the privilege and managed to keep the tie at zero.

Four minutes later the local captain tried to open the scoring from medium distance. Since his professional debut with the rojinegros del Atlas, Guarded has been characterized by his dangerous shots from outside the area. With that formula he managed to defeat archers like Guillermo Ochoa, Oswaldo Sánchez and even Keylor Navas himself.

Diego Laínez started again after two days of starting on the bench (Photo: José Manuel Vidal / EFE)

After a throw-in, the Mexican received the ball in the crescent of the area. With the confidence that has led him to consecrate great annotations, hit the ball with his right leg. This time he could not place the ball in any of the four angles. Conversely, it was enough for the archer to lie on his left side to stop, again, the annotation.

The protagonist of the game was present until the second half. Fekir found a space at minute 69. After a series of dribbles, he managed to shake off the four defenders who were chasing him. After a few seconds, once again, he saw the faces with Fernández. Although the Chilean goalkeeper expected a powerful shot, the Betic gunner touched the ball with the inner part and managed to place it between the legs of his opponent. The scoring opened with one of the best goals of the year. Seizing the moment, five minutes later, Juanmi Jiménez scored the winning goal.

In contrast to the results of the last tournament, where they struggled not to be relegated to the second division, Betis is in sixth place overall with the same number of points as Real Sociedad de San Sebastián, that is, 45. Although their primary objective is not the league championship, at this point they could access some of the European competitions.

