Lakhimpur Kheri Are living Updates: Priyanka Gandhi arrested in Sitapur, Chidambaram expressed robust displeasure, stated this…

Lakhimpur Kheri Are living Updates: The political uproar that began after the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh continues and Congress Normal Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who was once saved in police custody in Sitapur, has been arrested after fearing a breach of the peace. Priyanka Gandhi has been saved in a brief prison in Sitapur after her arrest. Along side Priyanka Gandhi, 11 other people had been accused of stressful the peace and FIR has been registered towards them. The SHO of Hargaon police station stated that together with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deependra Hooda and Ajay Kumar Lallu, a case has been registered towards 11 other people.

P Chidambaram sharply criticized

Senior Congress chief P Chidambaram has reacted strongly to the arrest of Priyanka Gandhi and stated that it's utterly unlawful and relatively shameful. Priyanka Gandhi was once arrested ahead of daybreak at 4.30 am by means of a male police officer and he or she is but to be taken to the judicial Justice of the Peace.

He stated that many provisions of the regulation had been violated, regulation and order has a unique which means in Uttar Pradesh. There regulation method Adityanath’s regulation and order, Adityanath’s gadget. It is a gross violation of constitutional rights.

An FIR has been registered towards Priyanka Gandhi in those sections, a case has been registered towards Priyanka Gandhi underneath sections 151, 107, 116 of the IPC. PAC Visitor Area has been made a brief prison for Priyanka Gandhi. Previous, Priyanka was once detained on her technique to Lakhimpur Kheri, the place she was once on her technique to meet the households of farmers killed within the violence.

Priyanka requested many inquiries to PM Modi by means of tweeting

Priyanka Gandhi shared a video of herself, through which she is pronouncing, ‘Namaste Modi ji, I’ve heard that lately you’re coming to Lucknow to have a good time the elixir of freedom. I wish to ask you’ve gotten you noticed this video? This video presentations farmers crushing underneath the automobile of a minister’s son on your executive.

Watch this video and inform the rustic why this minister has no longer been sacked but. And why has this boy no longer been arrested but? You might have saved opposition leaders like me in custody with none order, with none FIR. I wish to know why this guy is loose?’