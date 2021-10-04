Lakhimpur Kheri case: After Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav was once additionally detained, chaos in Lucknow

New Delhi: Politics is at its top after the deaths of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. Priyanka Gandhi, who was once seeking to cross to Lakhimpur Kheri, was once taken into custody in Sitapur. On the similar time, now the UP Police has taken Akhilesh Yadav in its custody. Akhilesh Yadav may just now not cross to Lakhimpur Kheri, so he was once positioned below space arrest in Lucknow. Angered by means of this, Akhilesh sat at the dharna.Additionally Learn – Lakhimpur Kheri Conflict: Yogi govt in motion, police sign up FIR towards 14 other folks together with minister’s son, Reside Updates

SP President Akhilesh Yadav sitting on dharna has been taken into custody by means of UP Police. The police has taken Akhilesh Yadav in his automobile. All through the detention, there was once a large number of chaos between the police and the folks of SP. Additionally Learn – Farmer’s loss of life case: Priyanka Gandhi on her strategy to Lakhimpur Kheri detained

#WATCH | Lucknow: Police take Samajwadi Celebration president Akhilesh Yadav into custody out of doors his place of abode the place he staged a sit-in protest after being stopped from going to Lakhimpur Kheri the place 8 other folks died in violence the previous day %.twitter.com/VYk12Qt87H — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 4, 2021

Additionally Learn – 8 killed in violent clashes in Lakhimpur Kheri, web provider suspended within the space; Many opposition leaders together with Akhilesh, Priyanka will cross lately

All through this, Akhilesh Yadav mentioned that even all through the time of the British, there was once no such atrocity at the farmers. Union Minister Ajay Mishra and Deputy CM Keshav Maurya will have to renounce. Akhilesh mentioned that the farmers who’ve died have demanded a repayment of Rs 2 crore to the households.

Allow us to tell {that a} day previous, 5 protesting farmers had been killed when a automobile was once beaten. This automobile is claimed to be of the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra. On this case, a case has been registered towards 14 together with the son of the Union Minister at the criticism of the farmers. There may be rigidity in all of the space because of the incident and Phase 144 has been imposed. In conjunction with Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has been stopped from coming to the spot.