Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Ashish Mishra’s bail rejected, court docket despatched Ankit Das to judicial custody after his arrest

Ashish Mishra’s bail plea rejected and Ankit Das despatched to judicial custody until twenty second October after being arrested: लखीमपुर खीरी: A neighborhood court docket on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of ​​Ashish, son of Union Minister of State for House Ajay Mishra, accused of homicide within the Tikoniya violence case in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri. On the identical time, Ankit Das, arrested in the similar case, has been despatched to judicial custody until October 22.Additionally Learn – On-line Intercourse Racket Printed: Lady used to ship with buyer in 5 to ten thousand, luxurious automotive confiscated, 4 women had been rescued

Allow us to inform you that Ashish used to be arrested on October 9 closing after about 12 hours of interrogation and he’s on three-day police remand since October 12. Additionally Learn – UP Information: Father made a courting in 11 years, in 6 years passed over daughter to twenty-eight males

On the identical time, the tracking committee probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case arrested Ankit Das. He had gave the impression ahead of the Crime Department lately. After this, the Particular Tracking Committee of the police offered him within the court docket from the place the court docket directed him to be despatched to judicial custody until October 22. Additionally Learn – Manish Gupta Homicide Case: Inspector and constable arrested for killing businessman

The investigating officer of the case, SP Yadav stated that the bail software of Ashish alias Monu has been rejected by way of the court docket of Leader Judicial Justice of the Peace Chintaram. He stated that Ashish used to be arrested on October 9 closing after 12 hours of interrogation and he’s on three-day police remand since October 12.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Ankit Das despatched to judicial custody until twenty second October — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 13, 2021

Yadav stated that the court docket has additionally granted three-day police remand of Shekhar Bharti, any other accused within the case. Bharti used to be arrested on 12 October.

It’s noteworthy that on October 3, 8 folks, together with 4 farmers, had been killed in violence all over a farmers’ protest in Tikoniya house of ​​Lakhimpur Kheri district. On this case, a homicide case used to be registered towards Union Minister of State for House Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra and others. The opposition events are concentrated on the federal government fiercely referring to this topic.

8 folks, together with 4 farmers, had been killed within the violence that broke out in Tikunia house of ​​Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 towards Deputy Leader Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s discuss with to the local village of Union Minister of State for House Ajay Mishra. A case has been registered towards many of us together with Mishra’s son Ashish on this case. Ashish used to be arrested on Saturday.