Lakhimpur Kheri case: Police out of doors Akhilesh Yadav’s place of dwelling, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel now not allowed to come back to UP

New Delhi: In Lakhimpur Kheri, UP, the ruckus continues in terms of the dying of 8 other folks, together with 5 farmers. Priyanka Gandhi on her approach to Lakhimpur Kheri has been detained. Police is stationed out of doors Akhilesh Yadav's place of dwelling in Lucknow to stop him from going to Lakhimpur Kheri. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's helicopter has now not been allowed to land in Lucknow. Segment 144 has been imposed within the space of ​​the incident. Web products and services had been additionally suspended at night time. Heavy police drive is deployed. There may be anger amongst farmers' organizations and farmers about this incident. In the meantime, talks have taken position between the farmers and the management. Farmers have put ahead many calls for after the incident. After the talks, a case has been registered in opposition to Union Minister AK Mishra at the grievance of the farmers.

The farmers have demanded within the memorandum given to the management that Union Minister AK Mishra will have to be got rid of from the put up of minister. Allow us to let you know that there's an allegation that the son of the Union Minister fixed the automobile at the farmers at the protesting farmers. Because of which the farmers died. There's a call for {that a} case will have to be registered for the dying of the farmers. The litigation call for of the farmers has additionally been fulfilled. Reimbursement will have to be given to the households of the deceased farmers. Some of the family members of the deceased will have to be given a central authority task. Additionally, a judicial inquiry will have to be carried out into the incident. AK Chaurasia, District Justice of the Peace of Lakhimpur Kheri informed that the farmers have made those calls for. We now have were given the farmers' memorandum.

Allow us to let you know that there's stress in Lakhimpur Kheri after the dying of the farmers. On the identical time, this incident has taken a political colour. Opposition leaders have reacted strongly to this. Priyanka Gandhi had left for Lakhimpur Kheri within the night time itself, however she used to be taken into custody in Sitapur itself. Congress leaders have additionally accused Priyanka of misbehaving with the police. There are lots of movies by which Priyanka Gandhi is observed educating the police the best way to care for ladies.