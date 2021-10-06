Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Punjab-Chhattisgarh governments will give 50-50 lakh help to the households of the deceased farmers

Lucknow : The governments of Punjab and Chhattisgarh have introduced an help of Rs 50 lakh each and every to the kinfolk of farmers killed within the violence on Sunday, October 3 in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. Each the states will give an help of Rs 50 lakh each and every to the households of farmers and the circle of relatives of a journalist who was once killed, i.e. a complete of Rs 1 crore each and every.Additionally Learn – Pensioners Information Replace: Punjab govt gave a present to greater than 3 lakh pensioners, know from when the volume of pension larger

Since Sunday's incident, there was once a large number of rigidity between the farmer leaders and the management in Lakhimpur Kheri. In any case, on Monday night, each the events agreed and the federal government confident Rs 45-45 lakh to the following of kinfolk of each and every of the deceased and a central authority task on the native degree to 1 particular person. Except this, the Uttar Pradesh govt has additionally introduced a reimbursement of Rs 10 lakh each and every for the injured.

Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who arrived in Lucknow on Wednesday in conjunction with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi to consult with Lakhimpur Kheri, advised journalists that the Punjab govt was once with the farmers who had been killed. Our govt will give help of Rs 50 lakh each and every to the kinfolk of 4 farmers and a journalist who had been martyred in Lakhimpur.

Chhattisgarh Leader Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who arrived in Lucknow with Channi, has additionally introduced an help of Rs 50 lakh each and every to the kinfolk of 4 farmers and a journalist who died within the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Punjab Leader Minister Channi mentioned, “The ruling BJP has made amusing of the democratic device in the similar method as Common Dyer had killed blameless other people by means of firing bullets in Jallianwala Bagh. This dictatorship is not going to closing.

Baghel mentioned that the entire nation has been shaken by means of the heart-wrenching incident that took place in Lakhimpur. The entire farmers are indignant and the entire nation stands with the ones sufferers’ households. It’s noteworthy that closing Sunday, 8 other people, together with 4 farmers, had been killed within the violence in Tikonia house of ​​Lakhimpur Kheri district. (Enter – PTI)