Lakhimpur Kheri case: Rahul Gandhi stated – Priyanka, I do know you are going to now not go into reverse, Varun Gandhi – to the farmers…

Lakhimpur Kheri Farmers Loss of life Case: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has attacked the spot after 5 farmers had been killed in violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi has been taken into custody. Rahul Gandhi has tweeted about this. Rahul Gandhi stated that Priyanka, I do know you are going to now not go into reverse – he's afraid of your braveness. On this non-violent struggle for justice, we can make the rustic's Annadata win. Allow us to tell that on this case, an FIR has been lodged in opposition to 14 folks together with the son of the Union Minister. Union minister's son is accused of crushing farmers along with his automobile.

On the identical time, BJP MP Varun Gandhi has additionally given a remark within the ruckus referring to farmers. Yogi Adityanath CM Yogi Adityanath has demanded the culprits of Lakhimpur violence. Writing a letter to CM Yogi, he has described the useless farmers as martyrs. Varun stated that we pay tribute to the farmers who had been martyred within the heart-wrenching incident of Lakhimpur Kheri.

Congress leader spokesperson Randeep Surjewala stated that Priyanka Gandhi's 'arrest' and agitation will additional fortify the echo of farmers' justice. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was once on her option to the spot within the early hours of Monday, was once taken into custody in Sitapur on her method after the violence in Tikoniya house of ​​Lakhimpur Kheri killed 8 folks.

Congress's Uttar Pradesh unit president Ajay Kumar Lallu stated that some senior leaders together with Vadra and Congress Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda had been going to Lakhimpur Kheri. Then he was once taken into custody in Sitapur at the method round 5 within the morning. 8 folks, together with 4 farmers, had been killed within the violence that broke out in Tikonia house of ​​Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday all the way through farmers' protest over the talk over with of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Leader Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.