Lakhimpur Kheri Information Replace: Rahul Gandhi will move to Lakhimpur Kheri the following day, Priyanka Gandhi is in custody

Lakhimpur Kheri Information Replace: After the violence of Khimpur Kheri and the detention of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, now a 5-member delegation led by way of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will move there the following day. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi mentioned that the rustic’s Charter is at risk if the son of a Union minister who overwhelmed the farmers with a cart isn’t taken into custody.Additionally Learn – Lakhimpur Violence: Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi met House Minister Amit Shah referring to those problems together with Lakhimpur violence

Priyanka Gandhi is a real Congressman and no longer one to be afraid

Rahul Gandhi additionally asserted that Priyanka Gandhi is a real Congressman and no longer one to be afraid and that her satyagraha will proceed. The Congress birthday celebration additionally wondered why Union Minister of State for House Ajay Mishra used to be no longer sacked until now and why his son used to be no longer arrested. Additionally Learn – UP: Akhilesh attacked BJP Executive, mentioned – we now have the potential of Rath Yatra once more, that is the victory march of SP

5-member Congress delegation led by way of Rahul Gandhi to seek advice from Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh the following day 8 other folks together with 4 farmers have been killed in violence within the district on Sunday (document photograph) percent.twitter.com/3hOm7yEyUl – ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2021

Additionally Learn – Lakhimpur Kheri Reside Updates: Priyanka Gandhi arrested in Sitapur, Chidambaram expressed sturdy displeasure, mentioned this…

Focused over Priyanka’s custody

Sharing a purported video of farmers being overwhelmed by way of a cart in Lakhimpur, Rahul Gandhi mentioned in a Fb submit, “The Charter of the rustic is at risk if a minister’s son crushes satyagrahi farmers underneath his automotive. If he isn’t detained even after the video surfaced, then the charter of the rustic is at risk. If a lady chief is stored in custody for 30 hours with out an FIR, then the Charter of the rustic is at risk.”

Charter of the rustic is at risk, humanity could also be at risk

Rahul claimed, “If no person is permitted to satisfy the households of the murdered sufferers, then the Charter of the rustic is at risk. If this video does no longer make somebody unhappy, then humanity could also be at risk.

Introduced the investigation, simply filling the bureaucracy

The Congress on Tuesday hit out on the govt over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and the detention of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, pronouncing the investigation introduced by way of the state govt within the subject used to be only a bureaucracy.

Bhupesh Baghel returned from Lucknow airport reached Chhattisgarh Sadan in Delhi

On the similar time, Chhattisgarh Leader Minister Bhupesh Baghel reached Chhattisgarh Sadan in Delhi. He mentioned, “I even advised the officers there (UP) that I will be able to return after assembly Priyanka Gandhi and my leaders. However he didn’t let me meet me and stored me seated at Lucknow airport.

8 other folks, together with 4 farmers, have been killed within the violence.

Congress Normal Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who used to be detained on easy methods to where after the dying of 8 other folks, together with 4 farmers, within the Tikonia house of ​​Lakhimpur Kheri, continues to be in police custody after 35 hours. 8 other folks, together with 4 farmers, have been killed within the violence that broke out in Tikonia house of ​​Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday in opposition to Deputy Leader Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s seek advice from to the local village of Union Minister of State for House Ajay Mishra. A case has been registered in opposition to many of us together with Mishra’s son Ashish on this case.