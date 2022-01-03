Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case: 5000-page chargesheet filed, Ashish Mishra, son of Minister of State for House Affairs, the primary accused

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case: SIT chargesheet in Lakhimpur Kheri violence caseSIT information Fee sheet in Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case) has been filed. On this rate sheet of five thousand pages, Union Minister of State for House Ajay Mishra (Ajay Mishra) son of Ashish Mishra (Ashish Mishra) has been made the primary accused. Excluding Ashish Mishra, 13 people had been named on this chargesheet. In line with the chargesheet, Ashish Mishra used to be provide on the spot.Additionally Learn – Dharmasansad case: SIT shaped to analyze ‘hate speech’, former DGP mentioned – case is a black spot at the custom of Uttarakhand

Excluding Ashish Mishra, any other relative of his has additionally been made an accused on this. This individual named Virendra Shukla has been accused of hiding proof. It's been informed that Virendra's Scorpio used to be operating in the back of Ashish Mishra's Thar jeep, wherein he used to be driving. Virendra Shukla had hidden his automobile and informed it to somebody else.

The entire 13 accused registered within the chargesheet, together with Ashish Mishra, are these days in prison. Excluding those 13 other folks, the identify of Virendra Shukla has been larger within the chargesheet. Ashish's relative Virendra has been accused of destroying proof below phase 201.

It’s to be recognized that on October 3, 2021, violence broke out in Tikunia positioned in Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh, wherein 8 other folks died. It’s alleged that the agitating farmers had been beaten via the jeep of Union Minister of State for House Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, and then 4 other folks, together with Ashish Mishra’s motive force, had been killed via an offended mob.