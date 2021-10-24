Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Primary accused Ashish Mishra suspected of getting dengue, used to be taken from prison to medical institution

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: The pattern of Ashish Mishra, the principle accused within the incident of loss of life of 8 other folks together with 4 farmers within the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, has been despatched to the laboratory for affirmation of dengue. A senior prison professional gave this knowledge.Additionally Learn – Lakhimpur kheri Violence: Two days police custody of 4 accused together with Ashish Mishra licensed

Union Minister of State for House Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni"s son Ashish is in Lakhimpur Kheri Prison. Superintendent of Lakhimpur Kheri district prison PP Singh mentioned, "It isn't but showed whether or not he (Ashish Mishra) is affected by dengue. His pattern has been despatched for trying out and the image will likely be transparent as soon as the file comes.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident: Primary accused Ashish Mishra, who’s lately lodged in district prison has been shifted to a government medical institution because of suspected dengue, a senior prison professional mentioned his blood pattern has been despatched for affirmation of dengue. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 24, 2021

Up to now 13 accused, together with Union Minister’s son Ashish, were arrested within the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.