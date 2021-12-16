Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Rahul Gandhi tells Union Minister of State for House Prison, calls for resignation

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Rahul Gandhi) as soon as once more Union Minister of State for House Ajay Mishra Teni (MOS Ajay Mishra) has been strongly attacked. Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case (Lakhimpur Kheri Violence CaseAjay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra (Ashish Mishra) is the principle accused. Calling Ajay Mishra a prison, Rahul Gandhi demanded his resignation. Congress (CongressThe chief mentioned within the Lok Sabha, the Minister of State for House must renounce, he’s a prison. Allow us to tell that Minister of State for House Ajay Mishra had reached the place of business in North Block, not up to a kilometer clear of Parliament, on Thursday morning.Additionally Learn – Punjab Meeting Election: Harbhajan Singh will throw googly on behalf of Congress! Screening committee assembly lately

Rahul Gandhi mentioned that there must be a dialogue within the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, we must get a chance to talk on this case of homicide. Particularly when the title of the minister himself comes up in one of these conspiracy, then it should be mentioned. Allow us to tell that the police group probing the Lakhimpur Kheri case has deliberate the violence as a well-planned conspiracy.Deliberate Conspiracy) has informed. After this, many opposition leaders had given an adjournment movement on this topic on Thursday. The lawsuits of the Area needed to be adjourned amid the noise of the opposition. Additionally Learn – Visitors opens at Ghazipur Border: Delhi’s Ghazipur border opened after a yr, automobiles are filling up. Watch Video

However the Chairman of Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu (Venkaiah Naidu) mentioned that he would no longer waste the time of the Area for such paintings and Chief of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge (Mallikarjun Khadge) from talking the rest within the Lakhimpur Kheri case. After this, the MPs of Congress and different events additionally created a ruckus within the Rajya Sabha. Additionally Learn – Rakesh Tikait mentioned It’s not that i am contesting elections, no celebration must use my title and photograph

At the one hand, Rahul Gandhi is fiercely attacking Ajay Mishra and the central executive within the Lakhimpur Kheri case within the Area, whilst alternatively Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has additionally opened a entrance. He termed the ethical chapter of the Narendra Modi executive on the Heart for no longer expelling Ajay Mishra from the cupboard. He wrote in his tweet, Ajay Mishra ‘Tenny’ is the largest signal of his ethical chapter. Narendra Modi ji through dressed in pious and non secular apparel you can not deny the truth that you might be saving a prison.

The federal government’s refusal to sack Ajay Mishra Teni is the starkest indication of its ethical chapter. arenarendramodi ji, moderately curated spectacles of piety and dressed in non secular apparel won’t exchange the truth that you might be protective a prison.. 1/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 16, 2021

Many different leaders of the opposition additionally demanded the removing of Ajay Mishra from his submit. Samajwadi Celebration MP Ram Gopal Yadav mentioned, Ajay Mishra must renounce from his submit at the foundation of the SIT document. Farooq Abdullah mentioned that the Top Minister must take the resignation of Ajay Mishra, simplest then peace will are available the home.

However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi took a dig on the opposition and mentioned, those individuals are intentionally obstructing legislative paintings. He mentioned, the federal government does no longer need to talk about the Lakhimpur Kheri case because the topic remains to be within the courtroom and the SIT is probing it. He mentioned, the investigation is happening underneath the supervision of the Splendid Court docket.

