Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: United Kisan Morcha took place and strict, will prevent the educate on October 18

New Delhi: The United Kisan Morcha has change into extra strict in regards to the Lakhimpur Kheri case. The United Kisan Morcha has known as for 'Rail Roko' on 18 October in protest in opposition to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Yogendra Yadav mentioned that the farmers are going to make a large demonstration. Within the Lakhimpur Kheri case, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra is accused of providing a Thar jeep to the farmers. 5 farmers had been killed on this. Because of this, there used to be a political boil within the nation together with UP.

United Kisan Morcha chief Yogendra Yadav mentioned that Union Minister Ajay Mishra must be got rid of from the put up and arrested as a result of he has hatched this conspiracy. Top Minister Narendra Modi will burn the effigy of House Minister Amit Shah on Dussehra on October 15. After this, the educate will prevent on October 18.

Farmer chief Joginder Singh Ugrahan mentioned that our call for is that Union Minister Ajay Mishra and his son Ashish must be arrested. Farmer chief Darshan Good friend mentioned that the Lakhimpur Kheri incident is a part of an already hatched conspiracy. They (the attackers) attempted to terrorize the farmers.

Allow us to inform you that the Excellent Court docket has additionally reprimanded the Uttar Pradesh govt relating to this subject. The Excellent Court docket had mentioned that it used to be no longer happy with the motion taken on this case. What message is the federal government giving? Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son gave the impression ahead of the Crime Department lately after many extra harsh feedback.