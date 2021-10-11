Lakhimpur Violence: Courtroom sends Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra to three-day police custody

Lakhimpur Violence Newest Replace: Union Minister of State for House Ajay Mishra Teni within the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case (Ajay Mishra Teni) Ashish Mishra, son of and accused on this case (Ashish Mishra) He has been granted a remand of 3 days. Information company ANI gave this knowledge quoting prosecution suggest SP Yadav. Because of this, the SIT, which is dealing with the investigation of the case, had sought 14-day remand of Ashish Mishra.Additionally Learn – UP Information: All depart of policemen canceled until October 18 in Uttar Pradesh, know the explanation…

Ashish's attorney adverse this. After this, the court docket heard the arguments of each the edges and permitted Ashish's remand for three days. This remand is from 12 October to fifteen October. The court docket has additionally imposed some stipulations all through his keep in remand. In line with the attorney, Ashish's attorney can be provide all through the interrogation. After the clinical, Ashish will likely be taken into custody.

Lakhimpur Kheri incident | MoS Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra has been despatched to three-day police remand with stipulations: SP Yadav, Prosecution Recommend percent.twitter.com/H8Ecg5MA4M — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 11, 2021

