Lakhs expelled in the name of MGNREGA fakewara, Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline surfaced in Madhya Pradesh

Khargone: A case of fraud in MNREGA has come to light from Khargone in Madhya Pradesh. Here, on the job cards of the sarpanch and secretary and employment assistant of Jhipanya district Piparkheda Naka Panchayat, pictures of film actresses have been placed instead of pictures of men. Let the officials know that the amount of lakhs of rupees has been extracted using photographs of film actresses on dozens of such accounts job cards. Also Read – Did Kangana Ranaut take a dig at Deepika Padukone? Big things told in gestures

The matter was revealed when the proper stakeholders of the job card did not get their amount to work in the MNREGA. When they inquired online, their cards were found to be fake. Many stakeholders had put pictures of actresses and models on their job cards. Till now lakhs of rupees have been withdrawn from these accounts by the authorities. Also Read – NCB officer who interrogates Deepika Padukone in drugs case infected with Coronavirus

According to the news of Zee News, Monu Dubey says that Rs 30,000 has been withdrawn by putting a picture of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on her job card. While he did not go to work. At the same time, a person named Sonu told that a picture of Jacqueline Fernandez has been placed on her job card and the amount has been withdrawn in her name. Also Read – Drug Case: It is rumored that Deepika, Shraddha, Sara were given a clean chit, NCB said…

The people of the panchayat say that they have not found any work in the MNREGA, here people are deprived of basic facilities. But the gram panchayat officials are involved in corruption. Explain that after the matter came to light, the District Panchayat CEO Gaurav Benal has ordered an inquiry. Also, fake job card cases will also be investigated.