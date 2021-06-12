Lakshadweep Information: Surprise to BJP in Lakshadweep, greater than a dozen leaders and staff resigned

Lakshadweep Newest Information Replace: In Lakshadweep, greater than a dozen BJP leaders and staff have resigned from the celebration within the ultimate twenty-four hours. The entire island local and filmmaker Ayesha Sultana (Filmmaker Aisha Sultana) on treason (Sedition Fees) Resigned in protest towards the registration of the case. Actually, lately, Lakshadweep BJP leader C. Abdul Khadar Haji (C Abdul Khader Haji) After the criticism of Kavaratti police registered a case of sedition towards Sultana. The complainant referred to Sultana’s remarks all the way through a dialogue on a Malayalam TV information channel. On this, he appointed Praful Patel, the administrator of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep. (As administrator Praful Patel) to ‘Bio-Weapon’ (Bio-Weapon) Informed.

Birthday celebration functionaries say Haji’s allegations towards Sultana are “false” and had been aimed toward tarnishing the way forward for him and his circle of relatives. She defended Sultana’s observation, announcing she used to be talking just for the officers of the folks of the islands. Birthday celebration officers mentioned that all the BJP unit used to be acutely aware of Praful Patel’s anti-democratic, anti-people insurance policies.

BJP State Secretary Abdul Hameed Mallipura is without doubt one of the leaders who resigned from the celebration in protest towards the registration of a sedition case towards Sultana. With the exception of this, Waqf Board member Ummul Kuloos Puthiyapura, Khadi Board member Saifullah, Chetlat unit secretary Jabir Saliha Manzil and plenty of celebration staff are concerned.

It’s noteworthy that there’s large resentment towards Praful Patel’s proposals throughout the BJP unit in Lakshadweep. Those come with a ban on red meat and cow slaughter, a ban on contesting native frame elections if there are greater than two kids, large-scale adjustments in land use insurance policies and alter in possession, and the unfold of an infection in islands if the Kovid-19 protocol isn’t adopted correctly. Rising up is incorporated.