Lakshana (Colours Kannada) Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Lakshana (Colours Kannada) : TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Title, Beginning Date and Extra

Lakshana is an Indian Kannada language television provide. The existing stars Jagannath Chandrashekar and Vijaya Lakshmi throughout the lead roles. It premiered on 9 August 2021.

Tale

It’s the tale of talented dusky elegance Nakshatra objectives of turning into a TV Anchor then again faces pushback. When she finally does care for to land a task, she is simply the voice, while Shwetha, is the face of the current. Hassle starts when Bhupathi falls in love along side her voice, while believing that it’s Shwetha’s.

Title Lakshana Major Solid Jagannath Chandrashekar

Vijaya Lakshmi Style Drama Director Now not To be had Manufacturer Now not To be had Editor Now not To be had DoP Now not To be had Manufacturing Space Now not To be had

Solid

The overall cast of TV serial Lakshana :

Jagannath Chandrashekar

Vijaya Lakshmi

As : Nakshatra

Sudha Belawadi

Rashmi HM

Sachin Timmaiah

Deepa Iyer

Sukrutha Nag

Shruthi Ramesh

Time

Lakshana is telecast from Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Colours Kannada channel. The existing moreover available for online streaming on OTT planform Voot. Different details related to the current are given underneath.

Channel Title Colours Kannada Display Timings Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm Operating Time 22-25 Mins Beginning Date 9 August 2021 Language Kannada Nation India

Promo

If you could have additional details regarding the provide Lakshana, then please observation underneath down we try to substitute it within an hour

