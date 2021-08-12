Socially Keeda https://www.sociallykeeda.com.
Lakshana (Colours Kannada) : TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Title, Beginning Date and Extra
Lakshana is an Indian Kannada language television provide. The existing stars Jagannath Chandrashekar and Vijaya Lakshmi throughout the lead roles. It premiered on 9 August 2021.
Tale
It’s the tale of talented dusky elegance Nakshatra objectives of turning into a TV Anchor then again faces pushback. When she finally does care for to land a task, she is simply the voice, while Shwetha, is the face of the current. Hassle starts when Bhupathi falls in love along side her voice, while believing that it’s Shwetha’s.
|Title
|Lakshana
|Major Solid
|Jagannath Chandrashekar
Vijaya Lakshmi
|Style
|Drama
|Director
|Now not To be had
|Manufacturer
|Now not To be had
|Editor
|Now not To be had
|DoP
|Now not To be had
|Manufacturing Space
|Now not To be had
Solid
The overall cast of TV serial Lakshana :
Jagannath Chandrashekar
Vijaya Lakshmi
As : Nakshatra
Sudha Belawadi
Rashmi HM
Sachin Timmaiah
Deepa Iyer
Sukrutha Nag
Shruthi Ramesh
Time
Lakshana is telecast from Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Colours Kannada channel. The existing moreover available for online streaming on OTT planform Voot. Different details related to the current are given underneath.
|Channel Title
|Colours Kannada
|Display Timings
|Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm
|Operating Time
|22-25 Mins
|Beginning Date
|9 August 2021
|Language
|Kannada
|Nation
|India
Promo
If you could have additional details regarding the provide Lakshana, then please observation underneath down we try to substitute it within an hour
Keep Tuned with sociallykeeda.com for additional Leisure knowledge.
The post Lakshana (Colours Kannada) Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra gave the impression first on Socially Keeda.
Obtain Server
Watch On-line Complete HD
The publish Lakshana (Colours Kannada) Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra gave the impression first on Socially Keeda Learn Extra https://www.sociallykeeda.com.