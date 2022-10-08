Lali Espósito crossed a viewer in a program from Spain: “You are the example of a stalker”

Lali Espósito crossed a viewer in El Hormiguero de España (Antena 3)

Lali Esposito stepping stronger and stronger in the entertainment industry in Spain. While waiting for the third season to be released sky red, the actress spends her days in Spanish lands and a few weeks ago joined the most successful program on local television. Is about the anthill, the cycle of Antenna 3 conducted by Paul Motorcycles, where he was already noted with his charisma and impudence.

There he works as a “coach of life”, a role from which he advises the public with his funny point of view. Days ago it went viral was when cut a plastic bottle to prepare the typical Fernet with cola. “I want to make you Argentine, it is my goal in this life, Pablo”, Lali said to the driver who was looking at the preparations in amazement. And then he told the step by step of how to make one of the drinks that is most drunk in Argentina, the one that Argentines who live in other parts of the world miss the most.

Lali Espósito revolutionized Spanish TV: she cut a bottle and put together a live Fernet with cola (El hormiguero. Antena 3)

On another show, he had no qualms about giving his opinion to a young man who was attracted to his father’s girlfriend. However, this time she became very serious when the driver read the message from a viewer.

“I am in love with my neighbor Blanca, what do you recommend I do to attract her? He sued me for harassment last year and I won the lawsuitso I don’t know what to do. Please help. I just sent her 18 yellow roses and a stuffed animal. Good vibes, Raul.” As she listened to the testimony, Lali’s face changed. He was not amused by the jokes of the puppets that accompanied them in the studio. And when it was his turn, he took a while to think about each of his words and made a fiery plea.

“Look, I really think it’s great that you sent this message because You give us all in the most watched program in Spain the clear example of what it is to be a stalker. You just demonstrated it with your message ”, he pointed out firmly and recapitulated each step expressed by the viewer to ratify his sayings: “He brags that he won the trial, that it does not surprise me at all that Justice does not support women in the face of complaints”he pointed out with strong irony. And she took time to see the positive side of the reprehensible message.

Lali stars in Red Sky on Netflix

“It is great that the children on the other side see this and understand that a bouquet of flowers does not justify the violence that is the gesture of insisting on someone”assured with a firm tone, and closed looking at the camera so that there were no doubts about his words: “Dear Raul, No means no. That is what I have to tell you.” Her intervention was heard in the deepest silence and was celebrated by thunderous applause from the entire studio.

Lali shares her television activities with a tour of different cities in the country with her Tour Disciplina, with which he also arrived in Israel. And while waiting for the premiere of the new season of sky red by Netflix, has on the horizon the debut of the end of lovea fiction that can be seen through Amazon Prime Video and what is it based on the bestseller of the same name Tamara Tenenbaum, which will also be its producer. There she will put herself in the shoes of Tamaraa daring pop culture philosopher who will rebel against her orthodox Jewish upbringing and the idea of ​​traditional love. Veronica Llinas, Vera Spinetta y Mariana Genesio Pena They are the ones who complete the cast.

