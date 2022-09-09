Lali Esposito’s revelation about her sexuality: “I did not accept that I liked women”

Lali Espósito spoke about her sexual discovery through her music (Nobody Says Nothing. Luzu TV)

with his tour Discipline Lali Esposito He takes his songs and his artistic proposal to the stages of the country. Each concert is a display of adrenaline and pop melodies that accompany their fans wherever they perform. And with the passing of the shows it became common to kiss on stage with dancers, friends and fans – where they spent the China Suarez, Kevsho, Jasmine Flower and Nati Jota-causing a stir on social media and renaming the tour as Clevis Tower.

In the middle of her concerts, the actress and singer stopped by Nobody says anythingthe space that leads Nico Occhiato on your channel Light TV, and in which Nati Jota also works. And it was her influencer who brought the attitude of the singer to the table, whom they described as the platonic love of her friends, without distinction of sex.

In a confessional plan, the former Almost angels He opened his heart and his memories and told how the process had been carried out: “I was, unconsciously sharing through my music, and therefore with people, my own sexual-affective discovery, my way of feeling my sex, and my way of feeling love in whatever format it is, “explained Lali. And she went further by making a deep self-criticism about it: “My real experiences of the last time they made me realize my own hypocrisieswith myself, not for the outside, I lied to myself a lot, I did not accept a lot of things that I liked, that I wanted…”, he acknowledged.

The kiss of Lali Espósito and La China Suárez on the stage of the Disciplina Tour in Uruguay (Instagram)

“In what sense? the driver asked. And the guest elaborated: “For example, that I liked the minesor that I had a duality, like I always separated that I liked a girl, but I would get married with guys “, Lali revealed and agreed with Occhiato that it is part of “what we bring in a cultural way”.

In addition, Lali reviewed her story and what the public perceived of her: “Andor was not aware that it was the construction of the girl on TV, politically correct and nice”, he expressed, and then clarified. “Being nice comes naturally to me, but I felt like I was hiding something,” she added.

Lali and Cazzu in the middle of the Disciplina tour

And right now, the jury of The Argentine Voice told how he began to speak through songs and his art: “I don’t have to tell people everything that happens to me, but in recent years I’ve realized that, at least in my musicneeded to be more forthright and felt that there is an audience that needs representation that I didn’t have a song like “Dos son tres” or like “N5″ within the type of pop that I do”, he affirmed.

“I didn’t have a song like that in my repertoire and that audience didn’t have them in Spanish with that kind of sound that I do. It’s subjective if you like it or not, but it wasn’t there.” she analyzed her. And he clarified that with these words he did not seek to be an example: “I make a song like “N5″ and I don’t have the need to explain if that’s real or not. If you ask me, it’s nice to talk about it. But the song speaks. I didn’t feel the need to explain too much,” assured Lali, who has just performed at the Movistar Arena, after selling out two Luna Parks in July and will return to the Villa Crespo venue with two more performances on December 3 and 4.

