LaLiga, also on Orange TV after an agreement with DAZN: we explain how you can watch football in this mess of alliances

After the agreements closed with Movistar, and the whole mess of where LaLiga will be seen, Orange has reached an agreement with DAZN to distribute all your content through Orange TV. Thus, both football and MotoGP and Formula 1 races.

It is known so far that, as of August lOrange TV users will be able to stream the DAZN LaLiga package and also tournaments from other countries such as the Premier League, UWCL, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, FA Cup and Copa Italia.

How to watch this content on Orange TV





What the operator of French origin has not yet said is how much it will cost users to be able to see this sports content. It must be remembered that the tall costs of the rights of these contentshave led platforms like DAZN itself to raise their rates.

To access content, as is the case with Movistar, DAZN LaLiga will have a specific channel on Orange TV and will only be available on encoders. You can also use the DAZN application, available for mobiles and Smart TVs. DAZN LaLiga will have a specific linear channel that** will only be available on Orange TV decoders**. Orange customers will also need the DAZN app to watch the games.

On whether Movistar matches can be seen, the CEO of Orange Spain has limited himself to saying that the operating company intends to continue offering all football and it must be remembered that the CNMC forces Movistar to sell the rights to other alternative operators at a regulated price.