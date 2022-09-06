LaLiga and Telefónica have blocked the AceStream website, a totally legal app that is used to watch football and is based on VLC

From Movistar and LaLiga they continue with their crusade to block any IPTV domain or service that allows you to watch football matches live without the rights to do so, although in this case, they have gone a little further. And it is that for some time they have blocked access to the official website of AceStream, the popular player based on VLC that it was used to watch the games from unauthorized broadcasts.

This player was used in combination with a URL of a channel that could broadcast the matches live. In this way, it was possible to watch the matches without relying on a centralized platformsince the player itself used P2P technology to share the signal of each user and thus be able to keep streaming.

The AceStream website has not been accessible for a long time

AceStream needs a URL to be able to work, since by itself it is just another player. It is based on VLC Media Player, the well-known open-source player capable of, in addition to playing all kinds of content, running IPTV lists, or sending content to other devices, among many other things. AceStream for its part is a simplified player and was designed for streaming content.





Its ease of use and the fact that it does not have to depend on centralized servers made it very popular when it comes to being able to watch football matches from channels that do not have the rights to do so. From Movistar and LaLiga managed to add the official AceStream download website to the initial list of 79 URLs that the Mercantile Court No. 9 of Barcelona authorized on July 25.

The list contains a series of web pages that have been blocked by the main Internet providers in the country. Among these pages is that of AceStream. That is why, if we want to enter acestream.org from Spain, we will see that it is not possible unless we use a proxy or VPN.

AceStream by itself does not violate any law, as it is only a tool that the user can use to play content. It depends on the user himself if he wants to use it for these purposes, as it happens with P2P applications, torrent clients, etc.

Although the AceStream website remains blocked, it is still possible to access your application for mobile devices and tablets from the Google Play Store.

Via | Broadband