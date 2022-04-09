LaLiga Pass allows you to watch all Spanish football for just 2.65 euros on its mobile app and TV and web on PC… in Indonesia and Thailand

The fish is already all sold regarding the rights to LaLiga, with Movistar at the helm of the project as the only way to watch all the broadcasts of football matches and DAZN as an independent alternative for rare occasions. This makes the possibility of the competition having its own OTT to watch its matches is once again unlikelyor at least in national territory.

In Spain there is LaLiga Sports TV, launched years ago to offer additional content about the competition and the retransmission of sports matches such as handball, basketball, futsal, or paddle tennis, among others. However, even if this OTT was prepared to broadcast LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank, the existing agreement with third-party companies prevented this assumption. However, as they dropped in an interview with our colleagues from Xataka, would reach foreign markets sooner. And so it has finally been, presenting LaLiga Pass.

A subscription to watch all LaLiga matches, first in Southeast Asia

At the moment, this OTT will be launched in Southeast Asian countries, Indonesia and Thailand being the first candidates. In this way, those who subscribe to the service will obtain broadcasts of all LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank matches, as well as summaries of matches, documentaries, interviews and other satellite content. In addition, of the 10 matches of each day of LaLiga Santander, three will be narrated in their local language.

The price that users will have to pay for this monthly subscription will be 45,000 Indonesian rupiah and 99 Thai baht, being at exchange 2.65 and 2.67 euros respectively. This price is adapted to the economy of these countries, so if we ever see this subscription in Spain, it is unlikely that it will end up being launched at this price. The service will have an application for both televisions and mobile devices, as well as a web version for PCs.

The exploitation rights of LaLiga are maintained until 2027, so if the organization considers launching a service similar to LaLiga Pass, it would be from that date, so we still have to keep dreaming to have an independent service that allows us to see the broadcasts of football matches.