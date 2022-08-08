LaLiga SmartBank will also be broadcast on Vodafone TV, which adds to offering football in the next season: this is the price

As we have already published, in Spain, the operators have had a lot of power over the rights to this content, but high costs of acquiring these contents, led certain companies to withdraw from this competition. Vodafone had been reducing its football bet to leave it in the hands of Movistar and Orange and also DAZN.

The operator of British origin kept football in the proposal for the HORECA channel (hospitality), but this summer announced that it would stop offering it.

Now, after a few years with various problems in this regard, Vodafone TV has announced the acquisition of the emission rights of LaLiga SmartBankthat is, the second Spanish division, a few days after Amazon did the same to integrate this offer into its Prime Video.

What other companies will offer LaLiga in the second division





Other companies that have acquired the LaLiga SmartBank rights, in addition to Amazon and Vodafone TV, are eVideo (and it is released in this market)Movistar, Orange.

Starting in September, you will also be able to watch the Second Division of Spanish football on Euskaltel, R, Virgin Telco, Másmóvil, Yoigo and Guuka company of the Másmóvil group that operates in the north of Spain.

How much will this service cost

From LaLiga they have said about this agreement that the economic context is favorable for the sector after having increased revenue from the sale of these rightssomething different from the situation in other European leagues.

Vodafone will broadcast all the matches in this competition, which are 420 matches (in the First Division, also known as LaLiga Santander, there are 380 matches). These can be seen on Vodafone through the Sports Pack, which costs 5 euros per month. The season starts on August 12. Vodafone customers who have contracted the Sports Pack will be able to watch these matches through dials 330, 331 and 332 on their decoder.