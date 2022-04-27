LaLiga wants the EU to ban these IPTV apps. The problem is that they are totally legal.

What do Kodi and IPTV apps have in common? Well, supposedly many people use them to view copyrighted content without authorization, and end up becoming the target of the owners despite having nothing to do with the practices, nor hosting or providing access to the content.

LaLiga has included dozens of “player applications” of this type in its latest response to the European Commission’s request for public consultation on the Counterfeiting and Piracy Watch List, calling for them to be banned. But we are talking about applications that are literally just that: players, it is the user who has to provide their own content.

LaLiga argues that these apps “are developed and used to illegally and unauthorizedly reproduce audiovisual content protected by DPI.” Basically, they present as “evidence” the fact that there are user reviews saying that they serve to view premium content, or that they have functions such as VPN or support calls “m3u lists“.

Illegal player applications try to simulate an appearance of legality that is far from reality… Player applications present relevant indications that they have been designed, and are being used, to gain unauthorized access to IPR-protected content.

One of the ones they mainly point out is Newplay, available for iOS and Android, for having been downloaded more than 900,000 times on Google Play alone. The detail is that this application as well as many others, does not provide the content, but it is the user who must decide what to playand in many cases it can be totally legal content.

For example, if someone were to use these apps to access TDTChannels, a list of free-to-air TV and radio channels on the Internet, it’s perfectly legal.

However, LaLiga has requested that the 85 apps mentioned be included in the next ‘Counterfeit and Piracy Watch List’ (2022), and that they be supported in “the definitive and urgent elimination of said applications from the digital ecosystem”.



Meanwhile, apps at the top of the list like GSE Smart IPTV Pro or Smarters Player Lite they make it clear in their descriptions in the Play Store itself that they do not provide any type of content. In addition to the apps, LaLiga has also mentioned several IPTV services, alleged illegal streaming websites, decoders and illegal cable operators.

