LaLiga will have to pay a fine of €250,000 for using its users’ mobile phones to spy on bars without properly warning them

¿4 years ago you had the official LaLiga app installed on your mobile to keep abreast of the news of football competitions? So then you were working as a ‘spy’ for the League of Professional Soccer —without your knowledge or consent—. And for this reason, according to the National Court’s ruling, the body chaired by Javier Tebas will have to face the payment of 250,000 euros.





The fine was imposed already in 2019 -one year after the events- by the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD) after initiating an ex officio investigation when the media uncovered that the app in question had been using the microphone and location of our mobile phones to “detect fraud in unauthorized public establishments” (that is, to find out which bars broadcast the bars to their clientele without paying a license).





The AEPD fine was not based on the fact that said surveillance work was illegal for itselfnor that the League was accessing the content of the recordings, but that “should have reported in a more explicit way of its activity” to app users (for example, by displaying a microphone icon when recording is active).

The League, which at no time did it deny the objective of what they defined as a “new functionality”assured after the imposition of the fine that they would appeal the decision before judicial instances”, to show that

“[nuestra] action has been at all times in accordance with law and responsible […] the AEPD has not made the necessary effort to understand how the technology works”.

How to request the DIGITAL CERTIFICATE of NATURAL PERSON from the FNMT

The National Court has not understood how it worked either

Thus, three years later, the attempt to have the Justice challenge the administrative fine It has been settled in the last few hours with a ruling dismissing the appeal against the resolution of the AEPD. Regarding its amount, the sentence also indicates that the fine, although high, complies with the principle of proportionality:

“Thus it can be seen, in accordance with the grounds prior to the resolution, that there are no extenuating circumstances and there are aggravating ones; LaLiga’s turnover in 2018 (1,754,301,000 euros) and the percentage it represents within the range of the amount determined the RGPD (around 1%), so that the amount imposed is adjusted to the legal criteria and is proportional to the seriousness of the infraction”.



At least they haven’t made them pay the costs too.

Via | Samuel Parra