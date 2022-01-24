LaLiga will not be released from Movistar+ for free: DAZN will raise its price between 30% and 40% to broadcast the competition, according to El Independiente

One of the big news at the end of 2021 was the announcement that Movistar+ and DAZN would share the broadcasting rights for LaLiga from the 2022/2023 season. Thus, the first operator in the country saw how, for the first time in several seasons, had to share the rights with another great actor, each keeping 5 games each day (and with Movistar choosing first).

The first measure announced by DAZN to cushion the disbursement made to have the rights, which has been similar to what they have done in countries like Italy, is that sharing a DAZN account with friends will end, so we will say goodbye to sharing what that it is difficult to see LaLiga, MotoGP and Formula 1. From DAZN, yes, they added that they were studying creating a price plan that would allow sharing an account.

According to El Independiente, the thing is not going to remain in what we already knew, and it is that they affirm that DAZN plans a price increase in September, although LaLiga starts on August 12. From the middle they talk about a rise of between 30% and 40% compared to its current price of 9.99 euros.

About 13 or 14 euros per month

With that planned increase, based on its current price, DAZN would rise to about 13 or 14 euros per month. But of course, it is always possible that DAZN will also create new price plans or packages, including some sports but not others. On the other hand, right now DAZN can only allow five games per day, since the other five will be broadcast by Movistar, except for three days in which the operator keeps everything.

In that context, DAZN is interested in offering Movistar Formula 1 and MotoGP, as it is doing right now, at the same time that it is convenient for it to fight to be able to offer the full days of LaLiga. In addition to entering into tough negotiations, for this it would be likely even another price increase that would allow Movistar to pay its share. The last OTT to offer something like this was Mitele Plus, and the price of watching the entire national championship was 20 euros per month. 35 euros if we also wanted to see the entire Champions League.

From DAZN they have not confirmed any of this to El Independiente, and have argued that “novelties will be communicated in due time”. Thus, for the moment, we just have to wait to see what happens with the LaLiga broadcast and the prices that we end up having to pay to be able to see it in full, both on Movistar and outside.