Lalji Tandon died: PM Modi said- I am saddened by his demise, he strengthened BJP

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is saddened by the death of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh and senior BJP leader Lalji Tandon on Tuesday morning. Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon died in Medanta Hospital in Lucknow in the morning. He was 85.

Sharing a photo of himself with Lalji Tandon on Twitter, the PM wrote, "Mr. Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his tireless efforts to serve the society. He played an important role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He made his mark as an effective administrator and always gave importance to public welfare. I am saddened by his demise. "

– ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

PM Modi wrote in another tweet, Mr. Lalji Tandon was a good knowledgeer of constitutional matters. He enjoyed a long and close relationship with dear Atal ji. In this hour of grief, my condolences to the family and well wishers of Mr. Tandon. Peace.