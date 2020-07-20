Lalji Tandon Health Update: Madhya Pradesh Governor Lal G. Tandon’s situation serious, kept on ventilator

new Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Governor and BJP leader Lalji Tandon was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Lucknow in the month of June when his condition was critical and since then his condition has been critical. Giving information, the doctors said that his condition remains critical and he has been put on ventilator. Please tell that Lal Ji Tandon was admitted to the hospital on the 11th of June and was sifted on the ventilator only two days later. Also Read – Covid19 india report: Corona records cases in these southern states, condition of UP, Bihar, Gujarat is also serious

Giving information about the health of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, the director of Medanta Hospital said that his condition remains critical and he is still on ventilator. Let me tell you that Lal ji Tandon was admitted on 11 June due to sudden deterioration. A day later he had stomach bleeding problems after which he was operated on.

Condition of Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Lal Ji Tandon (in file pic) is critical, he is on ventilator: Medical Director, Medanta Lucknow

He has been on ventilator since the operation. In the middle, he was also placed on a bye-pap machine to give oxygen in high pressure but if he could not get rest from it, he was put on a critical care ventilator.

Keeping an eye on Lal G Tandon’s condition, the team of doctors said that he has problems with comorbidities and neuro-muscular and also has trouble breathing.