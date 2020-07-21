Lalji Tandon’s political journey from Councilor to Governor, close to Atal Bihari Bajpayee

new Delhi: Lalji Tandon, senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Governor, spent a long journey in politics

Today i.e. on 21 July 2020, he died at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow. He was 85. Starting with a councilor in Lucknow, UP, Lalji Tandon has been the leader of the party in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, a minister in the UP government, an MP in the Lok Sabha, and a governor of two states Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

Tandon was appointed as the 22nd Governor of Madhya Pradesh and while in the same position, he was admitted to the hospital after becoming ill. Please tell that Lalji Tandon was admitted to Medanta Hospital on 11 June. Investigations revealed that he was suffering from liver disease. slowly

His kidneys and liver stopped functioning.

Lalji Tandon joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh at the beginning of this long political journey and

From Councilor to Legislative Council Member, MLA, Minister, Parliament to Governor of two states Bihar and Madhya Pradesh

are. Tandon came into contact with Alat Bihari early in his life. Bajpai’s elder in his political life

Role has been. Let's look at the important stages of his life here…

1 – Lalji Tandon was born on 12 April 1935 in Chowk village of Lucknow. His father’s name was Shivnarayan Tandon

And mother’s name was Annapurna Devi.

2 – Lalji Tandon graduated from Kalicharan degree college. He was married to Krishna Tandon on 26 February 1958.

They have three sons. Ashutosh Tandon, a son of Lalji Tandon, is a minister in the Yogi government of UP.

3 – Lalji Tandon came into contact with Atal Bihari Bajpayee as soon as he joined the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh. She is very much like Bajpai

Stay close Lalji Tandon was a councilor twice in the political journey. He also took active participation in the JP movement.

4 – Lalji Tandon was twice a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council in 978–84 and 1990–96 and was a member of the House

Off the Opposition Leader

5 – He was an MLA thrice from 1996–2009 and during this (2003–07) he was also the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly.

Lalji Tandon was also a minister during the tenure of Kalyan Singh and was also a minister in the BJP-BSP government.

Lalji Tandon in Lucknow Lok Sabha after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee away from electoral politics in 2009

Rita reached the Lok Sabha by defeating Rita Bahuguna Joshi by a margin of 40,000 votes in the famous contest in the seat. BSP’s

Akhilesh Das finished third.

7 – Lalji Tandon is considered one of the top leaders in Uttar Pradesh to strengthen the BJP.

8- Tandon has a very close relationship with Atal Bihari Bajpayee. He himself said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee, my friend, brother

And the father has played the role of three.

9 Lalji Tandon was made the Governor of Bihar in the year 2018. He is here from 23 August 2018 to 28 July

Stay till 2019.

10. After Bihar, Tan was made the Governor of Madhya Pradesh. He was in this position before being admitted to the hospital.