Lalu did a funny tweet – put three pictures of Nitish and said this .. JDU got Mirchi

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The time for Bihar assembly elections is slowly coming to a close and amidst the political turmoil, a period of intense rhetoric has also started. By the way, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Lalu Prasad Yadav) continues to chastise Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Chausar is set in Bihar, the game of check-up started

He has called CM Nitish Kumar again by tweeting. Lalu has tweeted a funny tweet in which he has written that Nitish himself does not know where, where, when, why, how and for what reason he has hit the plots. Also Read – Bihar: Deputy CM’s sister bites shopkeeper for two sacks of rice, case reached police station

Nitish himself does not know where, where, when, why, how and for what reasons have he killed the ransom? pic.twitter.com/xhZk6MR6In Also Read – Bihar election amidst Corona crisis intensifies, Election Commission may soon issue guidelines – Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) August 18, 2020

Along with this tweet, a cartoon has also been shared by Lalu Yadav. In which CM Nitish Kumar is shown standing on a podium saying – ‘I will meet in the soil, I will not go to BJP’. In the same picture, the second Nitish Kumar is shown holding the previous Nitish Kumar from behind. He explains to the former Nitish Kumar – ‘Hey, how many times you will mix in soil, don’t you know your conscience and DNA? Somewhere. ‘

At the same time, a third man is also seen from behind in the same picture, which is CM Nitish Kumar, he is seen clapping saying ‘Thoko Tali’.

Reacting sharply to Lalu’s tweet, JDU leader Rajiv Ranjan said that there is not a bigger leader than Lalu in the whole of Bihar. Lalu had started his politics only with the support of BJP, and left it after the need was fulfilled. Congress, Left parties and LJP were also used according to the advantages. But on the other hand, all decisions of Nitish Kumar were taken in public interest.